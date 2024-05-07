Downstage Arts Hosts 4th Annual Teen Cohort Showcase Hosted By Hannah Kato

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 4th Annual Teen Cohort Showcase and Fundraiser will be hosted by Broadway star Hannah Kato and feature all of our Teen Cohort members.

This year, we've enrolled seventeen teens (our biggest class to date) in our flagship program, The Teen Cohort, in which we mentor high school juniors and seniors in their college and theatre conservatory application and audition process-all the way through decision day and beyond.

This annual showcase and fundraiser will celebrate the students' accomplishments, talents, and stories as they write the next chapters of their artistic lives. We invite you to join us in this celebration and show your support for the future of the performing arts.

In fact, every dollar raised from this donation-based event will go directly to continuing the Downstage Arts's mission of building bridges over economic barriers in the performing arts, striving to create a more diverse, more inclusive future for all artists.

Event Details:

Monday, May 20, 2024

Doors Open at 6:30 p.m. CST for drinks, food, and silent auction.

Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Raffle and Silent Auction Winners announced at 9 p.m. CST.

The Copernicus Center

5216 W. Lawrence Ave.

Chicago, IL 60630

Food will be provided from Tamale Spaceship and Beacon Doughnuts, along with local craft beers from Chicago Breweries. Doors open at 6:30 and performances will begin at 7:30.

In addition to food, drinks, and entertainment, we will continue the fun with our Silent Auction and Raffle Tickets. Some of the items up for auction are Green Bay Packer tickets, Second City show tickets, dinner at El Che Steakhouse, a cozy weekend getaway in Michigan, and much more. You do not want to miss these great items!

You will be able to view and bid on items online at givebutter.com/c/teencohort2024/auction beginning May 13, 2024. However, some auction items will only be available in person at the event.

