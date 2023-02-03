VIDEO: Eric Einhorn Discussing the Production of HANSEL & GRETEL

Based on the beloved fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, HANSEL AND GRETEL gets a whimsical makeover in this popular production. Watch director Eric Einhorn bringing this production to life on stage.

With an original concept by Richard Jones and sets and costumes by John Macfarlane, revival director Eric Einhorn breathes new life into the Humperdinck opera - onstage through February 5.

When this universally cherished production debuted 20 years ago, it captivated Chicago audiences. It did the same in 2012, and this season it returns again by popular demand. This rivetingly modern, astonishingly inventive view of the Brothers Grimm's fairytale features an eye-popping production that does full justice to Humperdinck's glorious score. You'll be rooting for Hansel and Gretel at every moment in their battle against the witch in the massive, industrial-strength kitchen, and you'll be moved by the "Dream Ballet." From the exquisite "Evening Prayer" to the uproarious "Witch's Ride," this ever-fresh, whimsical masterpiece is packed with musical gems that make it a wonderful introduction to opera for audiences of all ages.



