Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Eric Einhorn Discussing the Production of HANSEL & GRETEL

Through February 5th.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Based on the beloved fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, HANSEL AND GRETEL gets a whimsical makeover in this popular production. Watch director Eric Einhorn bringing this production to life on stage.

With an original concept by Richard Jones and sets and costumes by John Macfarlane, revival director Eric Einhorn breathes new life into the Humperdinck opera - onstage through February 5.

When this universally cherished production debuted 20 years ago, it captivated Chicago audiences. It did the same in 2012, and this season it returns again by popular demand. This rivetingly modern, astonishingly inventive view of the Brothers Grimm's fairytale features an eye-popping production that does full justice to Humperdinck's glorious score. You'll be rooting for Hansel and Gretel at every moment in their battle against the witch in the massive, industrial-strength kitchen, and you'll be moved by the "Dream Ballet." From the exquisite "Evening Prayer" to the uproarious "Witch's Ride," this ever-fresh, whimsical masterpiece is packed with musical gems that make it a wonderful introduction to opera for audiences of all ages.






Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre
Get a first look at the Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ world premiere adaptation of Chlorine Sky, by Mahogany L. Browne.
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of THE FACTOTUM at Lyric Opera of Chicago Photo
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of THE FACTOTUM at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Get a first look at the world premiere of The Factotum at Lyric Opera of Chicago, running February 3-12, 2023.
The Den Presents THE DENS BEST on The Heath Mainstage This Month Photo
The Den Presents THE DEN'S BEST on The Heath Mainstage This Month
The Den Theatre is pleased to present The Den’s Best, a showcase of Chicago’s most talented comedians, musicians, improvisors and more on Thursday, February 9 and Thursday, February 19 at 7:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.
Northlight Theatre Extends ANDY WARHOL IN IRAN Photo
Northlight Theatre Extends ANDY WARHOL IN IRAN
Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, has announced the extension of Andy Warhol in Iran by Brent Askari, directed by BJ Jones. Five performances have been added, now running through February 26, 2023, at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie.           

More Hot Stories For You


VIDEO: Hale Center Theatre's THE LITTLE MERMAIDVIDEO: Hale Center Theatre's THE LITTLE MERMAID
January 27, 2023

Get a first look at Hale Center Theatre's incredible production of The Little Mermaid, on stage through January 28th.
VIDEO: THE LION KING Celebrates 21 Years in Hamburg With Special Performance of 'Endless Night'VIDEO: THE LION KING Celebrates 21 Years in Hamburg With Special Performance of 'Endless Night'
January 17, 2023

Watch as Gino Emnes, who originated the role of Simba on stage in Hamburg in 2001, performs a special interpretation of 'Endless Night' in celebration of the production's 21st Anniversary.
VIDEO: Sara Bareilles & Brandi Carlile Duet 'She Used To Be Mine'VIDEO: Sara Bareilles & Brandi Carlile Duet 'She Used To Be Mine'
January 12, 2023

Sara Bareilles teamed up for a duet of She Used To Be Mine from Waitress with Brandi Carlile at Girls Just Wanna Weekend. Check out video of the performance.
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Atlanta Lyric Theatre's NEXT TO NORMALVIDEO: Get A First Look At Atlanta Lyric Theatre's NEXT TO NORMAL
January 11, 2023

Get a first look at Atlanta Lyric Theatre's production of Next to Normal, which begins performances February 16th through February 26th.
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Javier Camarena in L'ELISIR D'AMOREVIDEO: Get A First Look At Javier Camarena in L'ELISIR D'AMORE
January 11, 2023

Watch as Javier Camarena sings excerpts from Nemorino’s arias in Acts I and II in the final dress rehearsal. The production is directed by Bartlett Sher and conducted by Michele Gamba.
share