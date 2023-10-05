VIDEO: Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Performances begin October 26 in the Downstairs Theater.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

"I couldn't stop laughing AND I was stressed out for them!" Artistic Director Audrey Francis makes her Steppenwolf debut with the Chicago premiere of POTUS, the Tony-nominate Broadway hit about the women in charge of the man in charge.

Audrey dishes about the show, the "amazing Chicago women" involved onstage and off, and the awesome power of laughing with strangers. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive Written by Selina Fillinger Directed by Artistic Director Audrey Francis Featuring ensemble members Celeste M. Cooper, Sandra Marquez, Caroline Neff and Karen Rodriguez with Karen Aldridge, Chloe Baldwin and Meighan Gerachis.

It’s just another (omg, wtf, lmfao) day at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. When a White House PR nightmare spins into a legit sh*tshow, seven brilliant and beleaguered women must risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive is a bawdy and irreverent look at sex, politics and the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world. Who knew that global crisis is always just a four-letter word away.







Recommended For You