Fine Arts Building Hosts Free Second Fridays Events With Art, Opera, Puppetry, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On the heels of its 125th anniversary last year, Chicago's historic Fine Arts Building (410 S. Michigan Avenue) presents a monthly showcase of artists throughout the building with its ongoing Second Fridays open studios events, free and open to the public on the second Friday of each month from 5-9 p.m. Upcoming dates are May 10, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13 and Oct. 11, 2024. For more information, visit fineartsbuilding.com/second-fridays.

The Fine Arts Building is a home for art in all forms. Second Fridays open studios feature artists and creatives across disciplines, from opera and puppetry to visual art, literature, jewelry and design. Additionally, historic exhibits Art Alone Endures and Staging Ground (5th Floor) share stories of the artists and companies that have called the Fine Arts Building home over the past 125 years. Both the building and historic exhibits are open to the public seven days per week—but Second Fridays offer a unique opportunity to experience the artistic vibrancy of the Fine Arts Building and meet the artists and craftspeople who inhabit Chicago's premier artistic landmark.

A self-guided walking tour of historic sites and artists' studios throughout the building is available online at fineartsbuilding.com/map, with informational plaques outside notable studios to guide visitors on their journey. Guests will be transported back to a time when notable artists like The Wonderful Wizard of Oz illustrator W. W. Denslow and sculptor Lorado Taft roamed the halls of the Fine Arts Building, and discover why artists from all over the world have made this building their artistic home for over a century.

Regular Second Fridays open studios participants include:

- Artist Cecilia Beaven (Studio 915)

- Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival (Studio 433)

- Chicago Opera Theater (Studio 404)

- The Center for Mad Culture and Press Here Studio (Studio 419)

- Bookstore Exile in Bookville (Studio 210)

- Alyson Lyon Arts (Studio 618)

- Oak Street Design (Studio 636)

- Patrice Olsen Fine Art (Studio 610)

- Performers Music (Studio 904)

- Ann Pickett Studio and Gallery (Studio 601)

- The Second Floor Art Gallery (2nd Floor), curated by Stanley Smith of Oak Street Design

- Original Art Nouveau Murals in the 10th Floor lobby

Play Broadway Games