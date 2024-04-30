SUSAN WOOD: IN TIME Will Be at Laughlin Gallery in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Susan Wood, a pioneering figure in the world of photography, is the focus of a new exhibition at Laughlin Gallery on view to the public from May 4 through May 25, 2024. Susan Wood: In Time, featuring 20 photographs from 1960-1984, captures the essence of an era marked by social upheaval and transformation.



Susan Wood: In Time offers a glimpse into the profound impact of Wood's work, inviting viewers to reflect on the evolution of culture and identity over the decades. From the glamour of fashion photography to the raw authenticity of social documentary, her images serve as a poignant reminder of the power of visual storytelling. Curated in association with Jeri Netter Henoch of Elyse Fine Art, Laughlin Gallery celebrates the enduring relevance of Susan Wood's photographic legacy and reflects on the evolution of culture and identity.



Born and raised in New York City, Wood's journey parallels the dynamic shifts in society, from her early days among the iconic "Mad Men" of Madison Avenue to her trailblazing contributions to the feminist movement. With a prolific career spanning over six decades, Wood's indelible imprint on photography is evident in her diverse body of work. In 1954, her photographs graced the pages of the inaugural issue of Sports Illustrated, a prelude to her meteoric rise in the field. A decade later, Mademoiselle recognized her as one of their "Ten Young Women of the Year," a testament to her creative prowess and cultural impact.

Throughout the tumultuous 1960s, '70s, and '80s, Wood's lens captured the zeitgeist of each era, as her images found a home in esteemed publications such as Vogue, Life, People, and New York magazines. Notably, her collaboration with Look magazine yielded a groundbreaking cover story in 1969 featuring the iconic duo, John Lennon and Yoko Ono.



Beyond her artistic achievements, Wood is a dedicated advocate for women's rights and equality. As a founding member of the Women's Forum, she forged alliances with trailblazers of the feminist movement, including Betty Friedan and Gloria Steinem. Through her activism and artistry, Wood challenged societal norms and championed the voices of women across generations. Steinem states, “Susan Wood's magical photographic view of women will let some see high points of our lives, and others see where we've been for the first time, but everyone will see why the camera was invented.”



“We are thrilled to welcome iconic photographer Susan Wood to Laughlin Gallery to celebrate her impactful career,” said Lauren Laughlin, founder of Laughlin Gallery. “Her work captures the essence of feminism and the important late 20th century cultural shifts. Wood's photography and activism paved the way for women in the arts today, and her work tells that powerful story.”



“I shot several assignments in the Midwest, but have not yet exhibited in the Chicago area,” said Susan Wood, who will attend the opening. “I hope viewers will enjoy the walk through history and the stories behind the photos, and leave inspired to fulfill their own passions.”



Susan Wood: In Time opens with a private reception on May 3, 2024, and will run through May 25, 2024. The artist will be present on May 3, 4 and 5.

