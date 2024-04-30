The Beautiful City Project Will Host A SECRET GARDEN PARTY in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Beautiful City Project has announced the cast of its unique May fundraising cabaret. A SECRET GARDEN PARTY will feature over a dozen songs about gardens and flowers, bringing gorgeous tunes to life. This VIP-level event will raise funds for TBCP's upcoming production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, whose proceeds will go to the fantastic organization Intentional Sports.

To be held at the gorgeous Lincoln Park home of Dan Ratner & Genevieve Thiers, the evening will be hosted by Broadway veteran and Chicago Director & Performer Justin Brill (Broadway's All Shook Up, High Fidelity, Rent). The songs will be sung by a lovely cast including George Keating (Paramount's Secret of My Success), Gabriel Mudd (Chicago Lyric Opera's Jesus Christ Superstar), Genevieve Thiers (Chicago Lyric Opera's The Merry Widow), Tiffany Taylor (Paramount's Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), Jacquelyne Jones (Kokandy's Sweeney Todd), Marco Tzunux (Marriott's West Side Story), Nina Jayashankar (Pop Up Production's Next to Normal), Alexandra Palkovic (Drury Lane's A Chorus Line), Laura Sportiello (Theo's Assassins), Michael McBride (Apollo Theater's The Choir of Man), Justine Cameron (Paramount's Newsies), Trenton Baker (Holland America), Abbey Loria (Citadel's She Loves Me), Marina Magnelli (Cadillac Palace's Children of Eden in Concert), Kaitlin Feely (Skylight Music Theatre's Xanadu), and Rose McReynolds (The Drama Group's The Addams Family).

The evening will also feature Hillary Bayley on Violin and Lewis Rawlinson on Cello.

The evening is curated, as always, by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Jeff Award-winning Music Director for Blues in the Night starring Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields, National Tour of John Doyle's staging of Sweeney Todd, and Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler.).

Abbey Loria serves as Lead Producer.

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 6th, with $75 tickets, which include bites and wine before the performance, and a special post-show reception. There are a LIMITED number of tickets (30) being sold for this intimate event. They can be found at www.thebeautifulcityproject.com/shows-and-tickets

Pre-show bites and wine begin at 6:30pm, with a 7:30pm start time for the performance, on Monday, May 27th. Address for Lincoln Park home revealed upon ticket purchase.

Play Broadway Games