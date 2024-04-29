Black Ensemble Theater And Northeastern Illinois University Partner On OUR WORLD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Black Ensemble Theater's Founder and CEO Jackie Taylor and Northeastern Illinois University have announced the collaborative project Our World, written by NEIU students and coordinated and directed by Black Ensemble Associate Director Michelle Reneé Bester. Our World will be performed at Black Ensemble Theater on Thursday, May 2 at 3:00pm.

Our World is a production weaving the students' personal perspective on the world from their life experiences. Through the ongoing partnership, NEIU and Black Ensemble Theater have joined forces in their shared mission of eradicating racism and creating a just and equal world.

The two organizations are working together to enhance educational and cultural opportunities for NEIU students, engage NEIU faculty in fostering a vibrant multicultural learning environment, and elevate the overall joyful and creative culture at NEIU and the broader community.

Tim Libretti, Acting Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, comments, “Our partnership with Black Ensemble Theater has been a blessing for the Northeastern Illinois University community. As one of the most diverse four-year universities in the Midwest, we at Northeastern felt a sense of shared mission with Black Ensemble Theater, whose mission is to eradicate racism through the arts. Jackie Taylor and the Black Ensemble Theater have been a transformative force in Northeastern's culture overall, providing inspiration, education, and opportunity for our students and support for our faculty as we seek to create the most fertile, humane, and equitable learning environment for the communities we serve.”

Michelle Reneé Bester adds, “I found this to be an incredible experience as I was able to connect with the students through conversation, music, and art. To see and hear the students open up and contribute to the project was inspiring and rewarding to me not only as a student of my craft but as a human being that will have impacted their world in some way. This was a blessing of an opportunity because the students allowed their differences to bring them together and create a wonderful presentation entitled, Our World.”

About Black Ensemble Theater

Founded in 1976, by the phenomenal producer, playwright and actress Jackie Taylor, Black Ensemble Theater is the only African American theater located in the culturally, racially, and ethnically diverse north side Uptown community. Through its Four Play Season of Excellence, The Black Ensemble Theater dazzles audiences locally, nationally, and internationally with outstanding original musicals that are entertaining, educational, and uplifting. The Black Ensemble Theater has produced more than 100 productions and employed over 5,000 artists. For more information on the Black Ensemble Theater Company, visit www.BlackEnsembleTheater.org or call 773-769-4451.

Play Broadway Games