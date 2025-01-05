Trap Door Theatre to Bring THE PRAGMATISTS To Poland and Back To Trap Door

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trap Door Theatre will continue its tradition of touring its productions across the globe with The Pragmatists. This marks the theater's first tour in seven years. In honor of playwright Stanislaw Witkiewicz, Trap Door has been invited to celebrate his 140th birthday by performing The Pragmatists in three cities throughout Poland: in Krakow, Zakopane, and Warsaw. The tour's first stop is at the renowned Cricoteka-Tadeusza Kantora Museum in Krakow. Following this, Trap Door will perform at a theater that inspired Trap Door's inception, the Teatr Witkacy in Zakopane. Trap Door's tour will end at the Teatr Druga Strefa in the great city of Warsaw. The Pragmatists will tour its productions from February 15 – March 1, 2025. The Pragmatists will have send-off benefit performances at Trap Door Theatre on February 2nd and 3rd.

The cast includes Venice Averyheart, Caleb Lee Jenkins, David Lovejoy, Manuela Rentea, Hannah Silverman, Keith Surney, and Kevin Webb.

In a setting that is at the same time a torture chamber, a chamber of the heart, and a chamber for a virtuoso recital, two former friends struggle for domination in an existential conflict. They share the same dilemmas, the same collapsing world, the same despair; they are “pragmatists” because instead of facing the ultimate mystery of existence, they attempt to find pain-killing evasions, which dooms them to live the past over again while experiencing the future in advance.

The Pragmatists is written by Stanislaw I. Witkiewicz, translated by Daniel Gerould, adapted by Adam Ranđelović, and directed by Zeljko Djukic. The touring Production Team includes Natasha Djukic (Scenic Design), Carolina Durian (Lighting Design), Danny Rockett (Music Composition/Sound Design), Kasia Olechno (Stage Manager), David Lovejoy (Master Carpenter), Nicole Wiesner (Tour Manager), and Beata Pilch (Artistic Director/Producer).

TOUR DETAILS:

Saturday, February 15th & Sunday, February 16th

Cricoteka-Tadeusza Kantora Museum & Modern Cultural Institute

Kraków, Poland

Performance Time: 6:30 PM

https://cricoteka.pl/pl/

Friday, February 21st

Teatr Witkacy

Zakopane, Poland

Performance Time: 7:15 PM

https://witkacy.pl/pl/repertuar/

Saturday, March 1st

Teatr Druga Strefa

Warszawa, Poland

Performance Time: 7:00 PM

https://www.teatr2strefa.pl

Trap Door Theatre is hosting send-off benefit performances of The Pragmatists before the tour begins!

CHICAGO PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Location: Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland St. Chicago, IL 60622

Dates: Sunday, February 2nd - Monday, February 3rd, 2025

Curtain Times: Sunday at 5:00 pm and Monday at 8:00 pm.

Tickets: $31. Tickets are currently available at https://trapdoor.ticketleap.com/the-pragmatists-sendoff-performance/ or by calling (773) 384-0494.

All proceeds of these send-off benefit performances go towards the tour in Poland.

