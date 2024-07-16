Tickets On Sale For Actors Training Center's MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL VERSION And DEAR EDWINA JR.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now on sale for ATC's Musical Theatre Intensive program's production of the pop-rock musical hit Mean Girls High School Version on August 2nd and 3rd, 2024, and ATC's Junior Musical Theatre Intensive program's production of the heartwarming musical Dear Edwina Jr. on July 27th, 2024!

Tickets for Mean Girls High School Version and Dear Edwina Jr. are available at https://bit.ly/3y1ZQlL.

Mean Girls High School Version will be performed at North Shore Country Day School, 310 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL 60093, opening on Friday August 2nd at 7:00pm, and closing with two performances on Saturday, August 3rd, at 2:00pm and 6:00pm. Tickets are $18 purchased online or $20 at the door. Tickets purchased at the door must be purchased with exact change.

Dear Edwina Jr. will have two performances at North Shore Country Day School, 310 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL 60093, on Saturday, July 27th, at 1:00pm and 4:00pm. Tickets are $12 purchased online or $15 at the door. Tickets purchased at the door must be purchased with exact change.

Executive director Carole Dibo says "Our summer musicals explore the themes of individuality and trusting your authentic self which is vital to the success of a young actor."

CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION TEAM OF MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL VERSION

Directed by Adam Goldstein, Assistant Directed by Lisa Harriman and Imran Rizvi, Music Direction by Kailey Rockwell, Choreography by Madelyne Forrester, Assistant Choreography by Austin Nelson Jr., Stage Management by Zoe Davis, Scenic Design and Technical Direction by Susana Acevedo, Properties Design by Jackson Roach, Lighting Design by Ellie Fey, Sound Design and Engineering by Heath Hays, and Costume Design by Mackenzie Mitchell.

MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL VERSION CAST

Elise North (Cady Heron), Carolina Wolfe (Regina George), Axel Darby (Gretchen Wieners, u/s Cady), Sadie Snyder (Karen Smith), Sarah Lebovitz (Janis Sarkisian, u/s Regina), Jack Porter (Damian Hubbard), Amelie Thai-Garcia (Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George/Mrs. Heron, u/s Janis), Kade Burroughs (Kevin Gnapoor, u/s Mr. Duvall), Jack Halliday (Aaron Samuels/Mathletes Moderator), Henry Riley (Mr. Duvall/Glen Coco/Tyler K./Mathletes, u/s Aaron Samuels), Alana Haro (Ensemble/Dawn S./Sophie K./Martin/Dance Team/Mathletes), Caitlin LeFebvre (Ensemble/Caitlyn C./Debate Team/Mathletes, us/ Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George/Mrs. Heron), Rain Kite (Ensemble/French Teacher/Debate Team/Mathletes), Carly Patterson (Ensemble/Sonja A./Grace A./Debate Team/Mathletes), AJ Price (Ensemble/Coach Carr/Teary Girl/Mathletes, u/s Kevin G.), Charlotte Pothoff (Ensemble/Taylor W./Lizzie Thurman, u/s Caitlyn C.), Lucian Pergamont (Enemble/Mr. Buck/Shane O./Jason W./ Dance Team, Mathletes, u/s Damian & Dance Captain), Naiya Stavropoulos Wintroub (Ensemble/Rachel Hamilton/Dance Team/Mathletes).

CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION TEAM OF DEAR EDWINA JR.

Direction by Christina Ramirez, Musical Direction by Heidi Joosten, Choreography by Sarah Beth Lipsman, Associate Musical Direction by Josephine Stracek, Stage Management by Payton Shearn.

DEAR EDWINA JR. CAST

Evie Hsu (Edwina Spoonapple), Kajsa Allen (Kelli Poshkonozovich), Tessa Mae Pundsack (Becky Del Vecchio), Greer Goldberg (Cornell Vanderploonk), Eva Davis (Annie), Drew Halliday (Scott Kunkle), Skyler Vanklompenberg (Bobby), Emma Calia (Lars Vanderploonk), Mina Amin (Billy Vanderploonk, Solo Letter), June Page (Talent Scout, Solo Letter), Charlotte Arias (Kate Spoonapple, Cheerleader), Jasmine Bester (Cheerleader), Catharina Araujo (Cheerleader, Solo Letter), and Natalie Rich (Solo Letter).

Actors Training Center's mission is to ignite passion for the performing arts at all ages and to give students a platform to use their art to effect meaningful change in their communities and the world around them. For more information please visit www.actorstrainingcenter.com

Photo courtesy of Jason Sanchez.

