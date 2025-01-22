Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre to Present TELL ME ON A SUNDAY & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre has revealed the companies of both Tell Me On a Sunday playing March 7-April 20, 2025 and the season closer, Diana, onstage May 23-July 6, 2025. Both productions will be performed at Theo's intimate cabaret venue located at 721 Howard Street in Evanston.

Tell Me On a Sunday follows in the footsteps of Theo's critically acclaimed and award-winning Andrew Lloyd Webber productions of Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Aspects of Love. In this one-woman, one-act musical journey, we follow a free-spirited young British woman brimming with optimism as she sets out seeking success, companionship, and, of course, love.

Jeff nominated actress, Dear Evan Hansen national tour alum, and Chicago favorite Keely Vasquez (she/her) makes her directorial debut along with the debut of Dani Pike (she/her) starring as Emma. Luiza Vitucci (she/her; The Threepenny Opera) will be the Emma standby for the production's run.

"Tell Me On a Sunday is a beautiful, raw look at love, heartbreak, and finding strength through it all. It's a powerful journey of one woman's vulnerability, where each moment of joy and struggle turns into a leap of faith," said Vasquez. "I'm so excited to bring this story to life with this incredible cast and team of talented designers - when I think about the Theo performance space and the audience, I really do believe this is the perfect time and place for this show.

The artistic staff welcomes two additional debuts, Lighting Designer Ellie Fey (she/her) and Properties Designer Ab Rieve (they/them). Returning to Theo are Jeff-awarding winning Choreographer/Associate Director Jenna Schoppe (she/her; Godspell, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, The Threepenny Opera, Sondheim Tribute Revue), Music Director & Piano/Conductor Evelyn Ryan (she/her; Sondheim Tribute Revue, Assassins, Never Better), Scenic Designer Eleanor Kahn (she/her; Never Better), Costume Designer Marquecia Jordan (she/her; Assassins) and Sound Designer Matthew R. Chase (he/him; Sondheim Tribute Revue, Assassins, Baked!, Never Better). Casting for Tell Me On a Sunday was done by Theo's Producing Director Christopher Pazdernik (any).

The company welcomes the technical staff of Erik Tylkowski (they/them; Director of Production), Nihan Baysal (she/her; Stage Manager), Aria Broxterman (they/she; Audio Engineer), Nick Peebles (he/him; Technical Director), and Jackson Mikkelsen (he/him; Production Electrician). Lloyd Webber's iconic music will be well supported by a band featuring Sophie Creutz (she/her; reed), Eileen Doan (she/him; guitar), Kara Olander (she/her; bass), and Maddi Vogel (they/them; drums).

Performances of Tell Me On A Sunday take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 6:00pm March 7-April 20, 2025.

Diana reunites Theo's Artistic Director Fred Anzevino with Brenda Didier as they Co-Direct the Midwest Premiere of the musical about the UK's favorite late Princess. Didier will also serve as Choreographer. Diana, set in 1981 as the world is hungry for a royal wedding follows the beloved Princess of Wales from her first meting with Charles to her tragic death in 1997. Jam packed with iconic characters, and iconic moments, this electrifying musical is told through a 90's rock score written by David Bryan of Bon Jovi and nuanced book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro (All Shook Up and Memphis).

"Princess Diana's legacy and complex relationship to the royal family and paparazzi feels more palpable now than ever," said Anzevino. "With the pulsing rock score, the story is told through satire, wit, camp, humor, and most importantly compassion. We're excited to be presenting the Midwest premiere and the opportunity to introduce Chicagoland audiences to this unique biographical musical."

The company will be led by Kate McQuillan (she/her; Never Better, The Secret Garden) in the title role. Theo welcomes the debut of Jack Saunders (he/him) as Charles, Isabel Kruse (they/she) as Camilla, Jacqueline Grandt (she/her) as the Queen/Barbara, Matheus Barbee (he/him) as Patient #1/Ensemble, Mai Hartwich (she/her) as Sarah Spencer/Ensemble, and Beck Hokanson (he/him) as A. Parker Bowles/Ensemble.

Theo welcomes the return of Dan Gold (he/him) as James Hewitt/Ensemble, Jon Parker Jackson (he/they) as Burrell/Cellist/Ensemble, Nicholas Ian (any) as Colin/Ballet/Ensemble, and Connor Ripperger (he/they) as Andrew Morton. Additional Theo debuts include Caitlyn Cerza (she/her; Pit Singer/understudy Diana), Callan Roberts (he/him; Pit Singer/Swing), Kendal Marie Wilson (she/her; Pit Singer/Swing/understudy Queen/Barbara).

"I am thrilled to direct Diana with my dear friend and mentor, Fred Anzevino," said Didier. "Diana is an exciting and challenging show and we have the cast to tell this incredible story. As the choreographer, the movement will drive the story and excite and surprise audiences in the way only Theo's intimate space can."

Serving alongside Anzevino and Didier on the Artistic Staff will be Carolyn Brady (she/they; Music Director; The Secret Garden, Sondheim Tribute Revue), Cameron Turner (he/him; Associate Director/Choreographer; Jesus Christ Superstar, A New Brain ), Kevin Zhou (he/him; Associate Music Director & Keys/Conductor), Manuel Ortiz (he/him; Scenic Designer; The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Sondheim Tribute Revue), David Goodman-Edberg (he/him; Lighting Designer; Passing Strange, Never Better), Patty Halajian (she/her; Costume Designer) Ellen Markus (she/her; Properties Designer; The Secret Garden), and Matthew R. Chase (he/him; Sound Designer; Sondheim Tribute Revue, Assassins, Baked!, Never Better, Tell Me On a Sunday).

Completing the Production Team is Erik Tylkowski (they/them; Director of Production), Carli Shapiro (they/them; Stage Manager), Camille Foss (they/she/any; Assistant Stage Manager), Morgan Dudyark (she/her; Audio Engineer), Nick Peebles (he/him; Technical Director), and Jackson Mikkelsen (he/him; Production Electrician) with casting once again executed by Theo's own Pazdernik.

Diana will take the stage to conclude Theo's season opening on May 23 running through July 6, 2025. Please note, there will be no performances on June 19 and July 4, 2025.

For both productions, single tickets are available and range from $30 to $60. While supplies last, a special $80 Royal Duo Package will be available offering a ticket to each show. This offer does not apply to previously purchased tickets. All tickets can be purchased online at theo-u.com or via phone at 773-939-4101. Box office hours are Wednesday-Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Pre-show, intermission, and post-show offer a cash bar for all performances, with the addition of a light bites menu from Evanston restaurant partners Peckish Pig, Ward Eight, and Estación.

Comments