Theatre L'Acadie Returns With IN BLOOM, New Works Reading Series

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can, with a suggested $20 admission.
Theatre L'Acadie will open its 5th theatrical season, starting with the popular New Works Series, In Bloom.
The In Bloom New Works Series exists to highlight BIPOC, queer, and non-binary artists and their stories through intentional script selection, casting, and direction. Each play is carried through a workshop rehearsal process culminating in a final reading where playwrights get the chance to hear audience feedback, and bring their work to the broader Chicago Theatre community.
This installment of In Bloom brings new works into the room written by Chicago playwrights Makeda M. Declet, Emma Durbin, Kevin Blair, and Curtis Lawrence.
Previous iterations of this series have been held at DMen Tap. This year, TL brings the readings to two locations across Chicago. Performance readings will be held at Redtwist Theatre in Edgewater, and Facility Theatre in Humboldt Park, from January through the start of May.
The series is produced by Brandii Champagne and Erin Sheets - Co Artistic Directors; Melanie Coffey - Director of Development; Kevin Blair - Casting and Company Manager.
We Pump Your Gas in Jersey by Makeda M. Declet
Directed by Brandii Champagne
Monday, January 20th - 7PM (@ Facility Theatre)
Tuesday, January 28th - 7PM (@ Facility Theatre)
Landscape by Emma Durbin
Directed by Joel Willison
Monday, February 24th - 7PM (@ Facility Theatre)
Tuesday, March 4th - 7PM (@ Redtwist Theatre)
Ding Ding, HONK HONK! By Kevin Blair
Directed by Jordan Gleaves
Tuesday, March 25th - 7PM (@ Redtwist)
Monday, March 31st - 7PM (@ Facility Theatre)
The Kings Are Dead by Curtis Lawrence
Directed by David Adams
Monday, April 28th - 7PM (@ Facility Theatre)
Tuesday, May 6th - 7PM (@ Redtwist Theatre)
Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can, with a suggested $20 admission.
Videos