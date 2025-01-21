Theatre L'Acadie Returns With IN BLOOM, New Works Reading Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre L'Acadie will open its 5th theatrical season, starting with the popular New Works Series, In Bloom.

The In Bloom New Works Series exists to highlight BIPOC, queer, and non-binary artists and their stories through intentional script selection, casting, and direction. Each play is carried through a workshop rehearsal process culminating in a final reading where playwrights get the chance to hear audience feedback, and bring their work to the broader Chicago Theatre community.

This installment of In Bloom brings new works into the room written by Chicago playwrights Makeda M. Declet, Emma Durbin, Kevin Blair, and Curtis Lawrence.

Previous iterations of this series have been held at DMen Tap. This year, TL brings the readings to two locations across Chicago. Performance readings will be held at Redtwist Theatre in Edgewater, and Facility Theatre in Humboldt Park, from January through the start of May.

The series is produced by Brandii Champagne and Erin Sheets - Co Artistic Directors; Melanie Coffey - Director of Development; Kevin Blair - Casting and Company Manager.

In Bloom Performance Schedule:

We Pump Your Gas in Jersey by Makeda M. Declet

Directed by Brandii Champagne

Monday, January 20th - 7PM (@ Facility Theatre)

Tuesday, January 28th - 7PM (@ Facility Theatre)

Landscape by Emma Durbin

Directed by Joel Willison

Monday, February 24th - 7PM (@ Facility Theatre)

Tuesday, March 4th - 7PM (@ Redtwist Theatre)

Ding Ding, HONK HONK! By Kevin Blair

Directed by Jordan Gleaves

Tuesday, March 25th - 7PM (@ Redtwist)

Monday, March 31st - 7PM (@ Facility Theatre)

The Kings Are Dead by Curtis Lawrence

Directed by David Adams

Monday, April 28th - 7PM (@ Facility Theatre)

Tuesday, May 6th - 7PM (@ Redtwist Theatre)

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can, with a suggested $20 admission.

