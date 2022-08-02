Theatre Ellipsis To Present Kevin Wiczer's Play WRECK at the TEPA Warehouse Theater

Executive Producer, Mark Stickney's, new theatre company, Theatre Ellipsis, to present Kevin Wiczer's play WRECK at the That's Entertainment Performing Arts Warehouse Theater, 342 W. Colfax Street, Palatine, IL 60067.

Opening Friday, August 19th, and performing through Saturday, September 3rd. Performances, August 19th, 20th, and 21st; August 25th, 26th, 27th, and 28th; September 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

Tickets are $15. Tickets are sold online at the That's Entertainment Performing Arts website: www.thatsentertainmentperformingarts.com/wreck. Talkbacks may occur after certain performances.

Playwright Kevin Wiczer says, "This play was a challenge. I wanted this play to consist of only two men on stage for a two hour time period dealing with a rollercoaster of emotions. WRECK is about survival, loss, finding yourself, trust in others, and the destruction of the human soul."

After a plane crash near the Bahamas, two survivors (Dane Strange and Mark Stickney) are washed up onto the shore of a deserted island. They must work together to survive. However, their inner demons begin creeping to the surface creating a force so strong their surviving the elements becomes the least of their worries. You can't escape your past; it always finds you.

*Rated MA: for very strong adult language, very intense adult situations, sexual language and sexual situations, and violence.