The Saint Sebastian Players' 43rd Season Opens With BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE

The Saint Sebastian Players’ 43rd season will open with the classic comedy Bell, Book and Candle by John Van Druten. Performances take place October 18–November 10, 2024 in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (enter on Marshfield).



In this lighthearted 1950s romantic comedy, Gillian Holroyd, an actual witch, casts a spell on an unattached publisher, and he falls in love with her. When she realizes that she is falling in love herself, Gillian faces a dilemma: She will lose her considerable powers if she acts on her feelings. Will love prevail?



Directing Bell, Book and Candle is Jack Dugan Carpenter, whose previous SSP directing credits include last spring’s Barefoot in the Park, as well as Charley’s Aunt, The Woman in Black, Measure for Measure and Figments. He was managing director of The Plagiarists and directed the company’s final production, When You Awake You Will Remember Everything, and their productions of These Saints Will Burn, War Song, Matryoshka, Caesura: A Butchery, Münsterspiel, Some Like It Red and The Epic of Gilgamesh.

The cast includes (above, clockwise from top) Claire Rutkowski* as Gillian, *, Jered Becker, David R. Feiler and Sean Michael Barrett* (*denotes SSP company member). The Production Team includes SSP company members Emil Zbella as set designer, Sean Smyth as sound designer, Paula Kenar as properties manager, Melinda “MJ” Deamon as intimacy/movement director and Jill Chukerman Test and Jim Masini as producers. Also on the team are Elizabeth Monti as costume designer and Lisa Ramos as stage manager.



SSP’s 43rd season continues with The Man Who Came to Dinner by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, running January 24–February 16, 2025, and Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball, running April 25–May 18, 2025. Three-play subscription packages are $85 for adults, $70 for seniors and children younger than 12, and are available at saintsebastianplayers.org.



SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago’s North Side. When the parish closed, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members. For a complete production history, visit saintsebastianplayers.org/production-history/.

