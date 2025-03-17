The Shirley Hall Bass Foundation Will Host A LEGACY IN MOTION: DANCE MASTERS IN DIALOGUE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shirley Hall Bass Foundation has announced "A Legacy in Motion: Dance Masters in Dialogue," an intimate evening exploring the delicate balance between legacy preservation and innovation in dance education. This event will take place on March 28, 2025, at 7:30 PM in the Performance Penthouse of the Logan Center for the Arts in Chicago.

The evening will bring together four distinguished dance masters whose careers embody artistic excellence and cultural stewardship:

Cheryl Barnes - Dancer, Choreographer, soloist for Boitsov Classical Ballet Company and Najwa Dance Corps company member who serves as artistic director of West Side Theatre Guild Repertoire Dance Company. Barnes founded The Thea Barnes Legacy Fund to support creative artists in honor of her well-respected sister, choreographer and dance educator Thea Barnes.

Amansu Eason - A certified Katherine Dunham Teacher and Capoeira instructor who carries performance into a second generation, continuing the artistic legacy of his performer parents while offering deep insights into African-American dance traditions. Eason recently returned from Puerto Rico where he taught somatic methods to dancers who have experienced trauma from hurricanes.

Elizabeth Boitsov - A Polish-born, Vaganova-trained ballet master who has served as artistic director and leader of the Boitsov Classical Ballet School & Company in Chicago for 45 years, providing expertise in classical Russian techniques. Boitsov creates engaging family performances that make classical ballet timeless, relevant, and connected to social and emotional learning.

Carlito Catalano - A Bahamian dancer dedicated to Odissi, an Indian Classical Dance form. Self-taught until being discovered online and invited to study with master teacher Bijayini Satpathy in 2020, Catalano has completed the Indian Classical Dance Educators' Professional Development course and presented his work at the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas. He recently returned from India, where he attended the Parichay and Purnāng workshops.

Moderated by SHBF Founder, Dance Educator and Interdisciplinary Artist, Cristin Carole, this gathering examines how master teachers maintain the essence of their traditions while adapting to evolving performance cultures and student perspectives. The dialogue will focus on culturally responsive teaching practices and the artful navigation between time-honored methodologies and contemporary student needs.

"This event offers a unique window into the dynamic relationship between ancestral wisdom and emerging voices in dance education," says Cristin Carole, Executive Director of the Shirley Hall Bass Foundation. "These legacy artists continue the impactful work of Shirley Hall Bass by inspiring and educating the next generation."

The Shirley Hall Bass Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of pioneering performing artist Shirley Hall Bass while strengthening connections within the African diaspora through equitable and accessible performing arts education. From The Bahamas to Chicago and beyond, the Foundation strives to inspire possibilities and promote nation-building through its commitment to cultural preservation and arts education.

