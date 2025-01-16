The Second City Reveals Recipients of its Tenth Annual Bob Curry Fellowship

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Second City has announced the recipients of its tenth annual Bob Curry Fellowship, a transformative program designed to empower actors of color through a 15-week, tuition-free master’s course in comedy. For the second year, the fellowship is generously sponsored by Wintrust Financial Corporation, furthering its mission to uplift exceptional talent from diverse cultural backgrounds at our renowned comedy institution.

Under the inspiring leadership of Second City alums Jules Morales and Evan Mills, the fellows will embark on an in-depth master program in improvisation and comedy that will conclude with a series of public showcases every Tuesday in February starting at 8 pm (2/4, 2/ 11, 2/18, 2/25).

Over its 10-year history, more than 50 percent of the graduating fellows have been hired by various Second City divisions, including The Second City Touring Company, Resident Stage Ensembles, Theatricals, and cruise ship companies, and as teachers for The Second City Training Center.

This year’s fellows, selected for their outstanding potential and commitment to their craft, are as follows (in alphabetical order): Asya Meadows, Isabella Alonso, Jazmin Robinson, Juan Arellano

Juliana Zepeda, Justin Banks, Karissa Cuffy, Khiry Johnson, PJ Walker, and Takahana Savolainen.

The fellowship honors the legacy of Bob Curry, the first African-American performer on The Second City’s mainstage, and serves as a unique professional development program to nurture next-generation talent.

The Bob Curry Fellowship has played a pivotal role in creating pathways for underrepresented voices in the comedy world. Through its comprehensive training experience, The Second City amplifies its commitment to shaping the future of comedy with a focus on diversity, creativity, and collaboration.

For more information about the Bob Curry Fellowship, please visit: www.secondcity.com

