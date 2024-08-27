The Second City Partners With Dunkin For Unique Comedy Collaboration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago's Iconic comedy theater, The Second City and Dunkin' are teaming up for a wild and wired live comedy show partnership.

The Second City and Dunkin' Present: Ring Lights & Lattes blends The Second City's legendary style of improv comedy with brand-new original material, infused with big Dunkin' energy and written exclusively for this unique comedy project that can only be experienced LIVE at The Second City for a limited time!

"This isn't just a show; it's a celebration,” said Second City Works Creative Director Tyler Dean Kempf. “Stacked with hilarious sketches, improv, and perhaps even a cameo from America's favorite cup-shaped mascot, anything can happen, and no two performances will be the same."

Whether you're a fan of The Second City's comedy, fueled by Dunkin's coffee and donuts – or both – this collab is next level. After all, America runs on Dunkin', and now it laughs with The Second City. With giveaways and surprises at every show, this live comedy experience is must-see.

The Second City and Dunkin' Present: Ring Lights & Lattes plays Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in The Second City's UP Comedy Club from September 18 to October 24. The Second City is at 1616 N Wells St in Old Town, Chicago. Tickets start at $15 and are available by phone at 312-337-3992 or at secondcity.com/shows/chicago.

