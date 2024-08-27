News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Second City Partners With Dunkin For Unique Comedy Collaboration

The Second City and Dunkin' Present: Ring Lights & Lattes plays Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in The Second City's UP Comedy Club from September 18 to October 24.

By: Aug. 27, 2024
The Second City Partners With Dunkin For Unique Comedy Collaboration Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Chicago's Iconic comedy theater, The Second City and Dunkin' are teaming up for a wild and wired live comedy show partnership.

LATEST NEWS

UIS Performing Arts Center Offers Free Writing For The Stage Workshop Series
Cast Set for Porchlight's 2024 ICONS Gala Celebrating Raúl Esparza
Raue Center's MISSION IMAGINATION Brings Students To The Magic Of Theatre!
Photos: Redtwist Theatre Presents THE NORMAL HEART

The Second City and Dunkin' Present: Ring Lights & Lattes blends The Second City's legendary style of improv comedy with brand-new original material, infused with big Dunkin' energy and written exclusively for this unique comedy project that can only be experienced LIVE at The Second City for a limited time!  

"This isn't just a show; it's a celebration,” said Second City Works Creative Director Tyler Dean Kempf. “Stacked with hilarious sketches, improv, and perhaps even a cameo from America's favorite cup-shaped mascot, anything can happen, and no two performances will be the same."

Whether you're a fan of The Second City's comedy, fueled by Dunkin's coffee and donuts – or both – this collab is next level. After all, America runs on Dunkin', and now it laughs with The Second City. With giveaways and surprises at every show, this live comedy experience is must-see.  

The Second City and Dunkin' Present: Ring Lights & Lattes plays Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in The Second City's UP Comedy Club from September 18 to October 24. The Second City is at 1616 N Wells St in Old Town, Chicago. Tickets start at $15 and are available by phone at 312-337-3992 or at secondcity.com/shows/chicago




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos