The Second City Announce New E.t.c. Cast Member

As former Grinning from Fear to Fear ensemble member Andrew Knox takes his talent to the Mainstage for its 108th revue, The Second City is proud to announce that Adam Archer will be stepping onto the e.t.c.stage in his place. Archer joins all-star Grinning from Fear to Fear cast members Atra Asdou, E.J. Cameron, Mark Campbell, Laurel Krabacher, and Chuck Norment.

Grinning from Fear to Fear opened on April 13 to a 3 ½ star rating from The Chicago Tribune calling it "optimistic comedy" and "funny and sharp." The Chicago Sun-Times joins in on the praise calling it "consistently funny." Reviews aside, e.t.c.'s latest comedy onslaught will leave you laughing like you're high on life-or maybe just copious amounts of Lexapro.

Grinning from Fear to Fear plays on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 11pm, and Sundays at 7pm in the e.t.c. Theater, located at 230 W North Ave, 2nd Floor of Piper's Alley, Chicago. Tickets, starting at $31, are available at The Second City Box Office (230 W. North Ave, 1st Floor, Piper's Alley), by phone at 312-337-3992 or online at www.secondcity.com.

ADAM ARCHER (Ensemble; Pronouns: He/Him/His) is thrilled to be joining the cast of Grinning from Fear to Fear. Adam hails from Columbus, GA where he worked as an actor, director, and teacher for the state theater of Georgia, The Springer Opera House. He received his degree in Theater Education from Columbus State University and has performed at theaters all over the east coast. Adam performed with the Second City national touring company, iO Chicago, and performs weekly at The Annoyance Theater. He is a proud member of the Screen Actor's Guild and is represented by Actor's Talent Group. Fun facts: Adam went to College with EJ Cameron (EJ is in the cast), He's great at table tennis, and loves pro wrestling. Thanks be to his parents and siblings. Enjoy the show!

Atra Asdou (Ensemble; She/Her/Hers) is a comedian/actor/writer/director from Chicago. Some of her TV credits include South Side (Comedy Central) Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. (NBC). She stars in the award-winning comedic web series Other People's Children, is an artistic associate at Lookingglass Theatre, frequently contributes weekly satire to The Paper Machete, and directed the critically acclaimed sketch show Teen Cudi Presents: Black Boy Joy. At The Second City, Atra has understudied for the e.t.c.'s 40th revue A Red Line Runs Through It and was a 2017 recipient of The Second City Training Center's Bob Curry Fellowship. Special thanks to this stellar cast and production team. Insta & Twitter: @AtraAsdou. More at www.AtraAsdou.com.



E.J. CAMERON (Ensemble; Pronouns: He/Him/His) is very excited to be a part of this show. He's lived in Chicago for five years, where he has graduated from and performed at The Second City, iO, Comedy Sportz. He was a recipient of The Second City Training Center's Bob Curry Fellowship in 2016. Before moving to Chicago, E.J. received his BFA in Acting at Columbus State University (not Ohio!) and performed with multiple troupes. He is represented by Paonessa Talent and is an avid pro-wrestling fan who loves the color purple. Follow @Ej_Cam19.

Mark Campbell (Ensemble; Pronouns: He/Him/His) is so grateful to be a part of The Second City! He has performed all over the country with The Second City Touring Company and all over the ocean aboard the Norwegian Dawn and Gem. Mark is also a member of The Improvised Shakespeare Company at iO Chicago and the ComedySportz Chicago professional ensemble. He is proudly represented by Paonessa Talent. Huge thank yous to his family, especially his dog, Smitty. Follow him for tweets @themarkcampbell!

LAUREL KRABACHER (Ensemble; Pronouns: She/Her/Hers) is very happy to be a part of The Second City! A Second City Touring Company alum, she is a Colorado native and a theater graduate of the University of Northern Colorado. If you want more Laurel, you can see her at CIC with Little Gary and at iO with Tone and Revolver. She is represented by BMG Talent.

CHUCK NORMENT (Ensemble; Pronouns: They/Them/Theirs) hails from Newport News, Virginia. They can also be seen performing at iO with Virgin Daiquiris, Your Fucked Up Relationship and with Harold team Meridian. Chuck was a featured performer in The Second City and NBCUniversal's Break Out Comedy Festival in 2016. They are single as hell, so slip into their DMs on Instagram @masculinehair.

ANNELIESE TOFT (Director; Pronouns: She/Her/Hers) returns to direct her second resident stage production for The Second City after regularly contributing as a director for Second City Theatricals. Her recent projects include The Second City e.t.c.'s 42 revue Gaslight District, Fast, Loud, & Funny at UP Comedy Club, The Second City's collaboration with the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Longer! Louder! Wagner! and a two-year tenure with The Second City Touring Company. She also directs sketch comedy in venues all over Chicago, including the Annoyance, Theater Wit, Stage 773, The Public House Theatre, and iO.

JACOB SHUDA (Original Music, Sound Design, Musical Director; Pronouns: He/Him/His) is a moon worshiper from Wisconsin. He started live-scoring improv when he was 16 years old, and since has traveled the world with The Second City Touring Company. This is his sixth resident stage revue. Outside of Second City, catch him leading the synth dance rock band Veil Surfer.

LAURA HUM (Stage Manager; Pronouns: She/Her/Hers) is thrilled to be a part of the e.t.c.'s 43nd revue, which is her fifth resident stage production with The Second City. Previous credits on this stage include Gaslight District, Fantastic Great Super Nation Numero Uno, A Red Line Runs Through It, and Soul Brother, Where Art Thou? She is an alumna of the Ohio State University and The Second City Touring Company.

Since opening its doors 1959, The Second City has grown to become the world's premier comedy club, theater, and school of improvisation, entertaining 1 million theatergoers a year around the globe. Alumni of The Second City's resident stages, touring companies, and theatrical divisions include some of the biggest names in entertainment, and in addition to the sold-out shows playing nightly on resident stages in Chicago and Toronto, the comedy empire has staged productions with a wide range of illustrious creative partners and theatre companies, including the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Goodman Theatre, Center Theater Group Los Angeles, Portland Center Stage, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, La Jolla Playhouse, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, and even the Chicago Bulls.





