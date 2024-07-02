The Sarah Siddons Society To Offer Ten Professional Development Grants

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sarah Siddons Society is continuing to expand on its mission to further support the professional growth of the next generation of Chicago area theatre artists. For the second consecutive year, the Society will be offering ten Professional Development Grants of $500 each to emerging theatre artist professionals. The purpose of these grants is to provide some financial assistance, at the discretion of the grantee, to assist in their professional development such as voice lessons, further training or headshots. While there is no age requirement associated with these grants, priority will be given to those beginning their careers.

Comments Sarah Siddons Society Board President Martin Balogh, “After last year's successful inaugural distribution of ten grants to emerging theatre artists, we are proud to continue this year with ten additional grants. The Sarah Siddons Society Board is excited to offer these grants in addition to our longstanding scholarship program at four Chicago area universities.”

Grants applications are currently being accepted through September 1, 2024 and can be accessed HERE. Recipients will be notified by November 1, 2024. For additional information, e-mail sarah.siddons.society.1952@gmail.com or call (312) 396-1977.

About Sarah Siddons Society

Since its inception, the mission of the Society has been to fund scholarships to promising theater arts students at top Chicago area universities including; The Theater Department, Columbia College; The Theatre School at DePaul University; Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University and Northwestern University School of Communications. For additional information, visit sarahsiddonssociety.org.

