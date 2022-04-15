The Rhapsody Theater Set To Open In Rogers Park This June

A major milestone for Chicago's arts and entertainment community, the historic space formerly known as Mayne Stage, 1328 W. Morse Ave., previously managed and operated by Tawani Property Management, has been acquired by Rhapsody Theater LLC. to be completely reimagined as Rhapsody Theater, a destination with an entirely new vision set to open this June.

The beautiful, intimate new space is located in the heart of Rogers Park and is primed for acoustic excellence from every area of the 200-seat venue. The Rhapsody Theater will offer a diverse lineup of star-studded talent including internationally renowned magicians, highly acclaimed chamber music, as well as unique world music, cabaret, and dance performances.

The Rhapsody Theater named Ricardo T. Rosenkranz, MD as Managing Partner and Artistic Director responsible for the new development. Dr. Ricardo T. Rosenkranz is the producer and internationally regarded illusionist known for "The Rosenkranz Mysteries", as well as an award-winning Physician and Assistant Professor in Clinical Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

The Rhapsody Theater is also proud to announce industry leader Mark Kozy has been added to the team to lead in the role of General Manager of the Rhapsody Theater. Mark brings with him an impressive two decades of theatrical experience and excellence, including leadership roles at the Goodman Theater and League of Chicago Theatres.

"Our vision for the space is enthusiastically new, and our ultimate goal is to bring a whole new genre of theatrical and musical experiences to Chicago," said Dr. Ricardo T. Rosenkranz, Managing Partner and Artistic Director of The Rhapsody Theater. "We look forward to offering our patrons access to some of the brightest names in magic, chamber music, world music, and cabaret. We plan to curate a myriad of exclusive experiences in our intimate atmosphere in a storied place to enjoy and appreciate the arts."

Kicking things off with a larger-than-life opening lineup of magicians, Rhapsody Theater is

proud to present the Premier of Award-winning magician Carisa Hendrix's revised and reimagined first full-theatrical show: Lucy Darling: Indulgence.

David Copperfield calls her "Funny. Engaging. Stylish. What a lovely way to spend an evening!"

Carisa Hendrix, Stage Magician of the Year said of her upcoming performances at the Rhapsody Theater, "I am honored and delighted to participate in the Rhapsody Theater's inaugural season!"

Lucy Darling: Indulgence begins performances the week of June 12 and shows will run through July 17.