The Revival Extends BLANK! The Musical and Chicago Style Improv Through October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Revival has announced the extension of two of its most popular shows, BLANK! The Musical and Chicago Style Improv,through the end of October due to overwhelming demand and rave reviews.

BLANK! The Musical has taken Chicago by storm. This unique show is entirely improvised, with no script or book – just the performers on stage and suggestions from the audience. At BLANK! The Musical, you create your ideal Broadway production. Gather your friends, grab your smartphone, and share your ideas. Choose the title, write lyrics, select chord progressions, and then enjoy the live performance. Witness actors and musicians bring your musical to life instantly, featuring impressive singing, delightful dancing, and plenty of humor. Could your creation be the next Wicked, Les Miz, or Book of Mormon? The results are always entertaining!

Showtimes: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 PM

Tickets: $35/$25 (Student/Senior)

Chicago Style Improv Get ready to experience “classic” improvisation that will leave you laughing long after the curtains close! Combining lightning-fast wit, razor-sharp skills, and boundless creativity, Chicago Style Improvdelivers a high-energy mix of uproarious scenes and quick-witted songs to leave you in stitches. Whether you’re a seasoned improv fan or a newcomer to the genre, Chicago Style Improv is an unforgettable evening of spontaneous hilarity.

Showtimes: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:00 PM

Tickets: $20/$10 (Student/Senior)

Tickets can be purchased at www.the-revival.com. The Revival is located at 906 S. Wabash Ave.

Open Invitation:

We extend an open invitation to join us for a show and experience the excitement of live, improvised theater. Bring your friends and family for a night of entertainment. If interested, please email ben@the-revival.com to arrange tickets.

About The Revival:

The Revival recently relocated to a new theater and training space in the city’s South Loop neighborhood after 9 celebrated years in Hyde Park. Inspired by the legacy of the Compass Players, The Revival brings improvisational comedy back to its birthplace on the city’s South Side. Programming includes live performances, classes, summer camps and corporate workshops.

Comments