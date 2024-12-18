The Joffrey Ballet Welcomes Two New Members to its Board of Directors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ted Acosta and Marcie Lape (Raia) have been appointed to the Joffrey Board of Directors through the 2028 term, effective immediately.



"Our new Directors share the vision and expertise that will reinforce the Joffrey's impact," said Kaplan. "Marcie's distinguished career in litigation and her passion for advancing equity bring invaluable perspective to our governance, and Ted's commitment to fostering accessibility and inclusion aligns seamlessly with the Joffrey's values. On behalf of the Joffrey Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Marcie and Ted to the Board."



"Marcie and Ted join the Board of Directors at an exciting time of advancement for our organization," added Cameron. "As the Joffrey expands, Marcie's legal acumen and strategic insight will enhance our ability to navigate opportunities with precision, while Ted's global experience and nurturing of diverse talent will increase our local, national, and international reach. Their combined dedication to community-building will certainly enable the Joffrey to move forward in an ever-evolving environment."



About The Joffrey Ballet’s New Board Members



Marcie Lape (Raia)

is a litigation partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. She has represented clients in federal and state courts throughout the country and all phases of litigation. She has significant experience representing corporations and individuals in internal and regulatory investigation matters, including enforcement actions before the Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and Consumer Product Safety Commission. She also has assisted companies in developing and enhancing anti-bribery compliance programs.

Lape has advised a number of public and private companies, including CME Group Inc., New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, major financial institutions (including Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC), Walmart, Inc., InvenTrust Properties, The Middleby Corporation, and Ball Corporation.

Lape has been named to Chambers USA, including in 2024, for her work in securities litigation. She also has been named to Lawdragon’s 500 Leading Litigators in America and recognized repeatedly by Crain’s Chicago Business, including as one of its 2023 Notable Litigators and Trial Attorneys, 2022 Notable Women in Law and 2021 Notable Rising Stars in Law. Lape also actively participates in pro bono matters and has represented indigent individuals before the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Sixth, Seventh, and Eleventh Circuits. She serves on the National Women’s Law Center’s Leadership Advisory Committee, a group designed to provide the Law Center with advice and support on critical issues affecting women and their families.

She earned a B.S. at Ohio Northern University and a J.D. at Ohio State University College of Law, where she was the managing editor of the Ohio State Law Journal. She lives in Elmhurst with her husband, Andy Raia, and their three daughters.

Ted Acosta

is a highly accomplished and well known senior executive with decades of experience in multiple industries. At EY he was Chairman and CEO of the Latam South Region, leading over 13,000 professionals across multiple countries to deliver services in technology and business transformation, artificial intelligence, transactions, tax, finance, and financial audits, among others. Prior to that, Acosta served as Vice Chair of EY Americas in charge of Risk Management, where he transformed the firm’s systems and processes for risk identification and management, as well as designing and implementing corporate and government compliance programs and ethics procedures, as well as crisis management and remediation processes. He chaired EY’s Ethics Oversight Board and was a member of the US Management Committee, the Americas Executive Board, and the Global Practice Group.

At EY, Acosta also launched the firm’s Strategic Relationships Office, which is focused on Corporate Governance and Oversight, and creates insights, thought leadership, and development programs for the advancement of Directors on boards, C-Suite Executives, Retired Partners, and Alumni. Before his EY senior management positions, Acosta spent more than a decade delivering services to multinational companies around the world and building EY’s Life Sciences global investigations practice, where he became one of the most respected figures in the field internationally. He initially developed his expertise through his experience as a senior US federal government counsel in Washington, DC., and an attorney in nationally recognized law firms working on complex regulatory and white-collar crime areas.

Acosta has had direct experience in industries, such as professional services, life sciences, health care, energy, financial services, agribusiness, and technology. He worked on the ground in more than 50 countries and is multi-lingual. Acosta served on the Board of Directors of Gloucester Insurance Company and contributes his time to nonprofit efforts. He splits his time between New York City and Paris.

