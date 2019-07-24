The Joffrey Ballet holds open auditions for the Children's Cast of Christopher Wheeldon's The Nutcracker at its downtown studios in Joffrey Tower, 10 E. Randolph Street, Thursday, September 12 and Sunday, September 15.

All students in the Chicagoland area with dance experience that meet casting criteria are welcome to audition on their respective dates.

This annual audition is for all young dancers, from any studio or school, interested in auditioning for Christopher Wheeldon's The Nutcracker, whether they have participated in the Joffrey's Nutcracker in the past or not. The audition will be directed by artistic staff from The Joffrey Ballet.

All dancers must bring an audition form, 4x6 headshot (ladies with hair in a bun), and proof of age (ID, passport or copy of birth certificate etc.). The audition form and RSVP links are available online at Joffrey.org/nutauditions.

Audition Dates and Times Based on Dancer Criteria

Thursday, September 12

Registration begins 30 minutes prior to audition

5:00-6:30 PM | Ladies ages 8 and up, maximum height 4'7" (no minimum height)

· Note: Dancers may be asked to return on Sunday for the 1:30-4:30 PM audition.

Sunday, September 15

Registration begins one hour prior to audition

10:45-11:15 AM | Gentlemen ages 10-18, maximum height 5'8" (no minimum height)

11:30 AM-12:30 PM | Ladies ages 11-18, between 5'0" and 5'5"

· Note: Dancers may be asked to return for the 1:30-4:30 PM audition.

1:30-4:30 PM | Ladies ages 9-18, above 4'7" and below 5'0"

· Note: Dancers may be released before 4:30 PM.

The age and height parameters are strict and students who do not fall within the parameters will not be admitted into the audition.

Dancers must be available for rehearsals in September, October, November and December of 2019. All rehearsals are coordinated by Joffrey Ballet Masters and Joffrey staff, and will be held generally on Sundays and weekday evenings. Production week may require daytime rehearsals during the week.

Performances take place November 30-December 29 (no performance on December 25) at the Auditorium Theatre.

Wheeldon's modern masterpiece rings in the holidays. Follow young Marie and the Nutcracker Prince on a whirlwind journey through the 1893 World's Fair-a dazzling spectacle of sights, sounds and enchantment. This annual tradition celebrates the magic of the season and the rich cultural heritage of Chicago like no other.

Tickets will go on sale August 1, 2019, available for purchase at The Joffrey Ballet's official Box Office located in the lobby of Joffrey Tower, 10 E. Randolph Street, as well as the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University box office, by telephone at 312.386.8905 or online at www.joffrey.org/nutcracker.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You