The IMs Perform at Davenport's Next Month

The IMs star in "Once You Have Found IM..." perform at Davenport's, 1383 N Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago on Friday October 4th at 8pm. Tickets are $20 with two drink minimum and are available at DavenportsPianoBar.com. Through familiar tunes and obscure gems, the IMs tell the story of their cabaret-fueled romance.

A chance meeting. A shared love of the Great American Songbook. One singer, one pianist. Two single men and names that rhymed. Kismet. Then romance. Thus: a cabaret duo was born -- The IMs. Their MAC Award-winning debut, It's About Tim(e), a delight for sold-out audiences at Don't Tell Mama and Pangea in NYC, led to appearances at Birdland Theater, Green Room 42, Laurie Beechman Theatre and Sony Hall.

Through familiar tunes and obscure gems, their new show -- Once You Have Found IM... -- tells more of their story. Directed by Lina Koutrakos and Frances Lee McCain, it captivated capacity crowds at Don't Tell Mama in Spring 2024, with a return engagement booked for October 26. Tim Cahill and Jim Harder aim to entertain, and they just may tug on your heartstrings, too!

