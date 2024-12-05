The Gazellies, Jourdain Fisher, And Alex Moffat Come To The Den Theatre In January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Den Theatre has announced that on January 9, The Gazellies: 2024 Comedy Gazelle Awards, the annual Chicago comedy awards show, will be returning to the theatre’s Wicker Park stages at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.; plus, Jourdain Fisher will be on stage January 17 and Alex Moffat on January 18.

These artists join previously announced January 2025 shows, including Romesh Ranganathan on January 15, Danny LoPriore on January 16, Juston McKinney on January 24, Jason Cheny on January 25, and Drew Lynch on January 31 and February 1. Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

The Gazellies: 2024 Comedy Gazelle Awards

Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15 General Admission

The Comedy Gazelle Awards (The Gazellies) is an annual comedy awards show that highlights comedians' achievements (and lack thereof) in the Chicago comedy scene. Think The Oscars, but more prestigious! Join us Thursday, January 9 as we crown: Best Chicago Comedian, Rookie of the Year, Hardest Working, Most Improved, Biggest Hack, and give out many more hilarious awards and superlatives! Plus, stand-up performances from some of Chicago’s favorite comedians!

Jerry Hamedi is a Chicago-based comedian and an all-around great guy. He recently attended the Milwaukee, Asheville, and 10K Laughs Comedy Festivals in Minneapolis, where The Star Tribune named him of five standups that could be the “next big thing.” He runs a regular show at Laugh Factory called VOUCH, as well as an online comedy magazine, The Comedy Gazelle, where he interviews local and national headliners!

About the Gazelle

Inspired by Judd Apatow’s Sick in the Head, Franklyn Ajaye’s Comic Insights, and a random journalism elective, Jerry launched The Comedy Gazelle (@comedygazelle) in 2020—mostly because he had nothing better to do. After moving to Chicago to pursue standup comedy, he quickly fell in love with the vibrant local scene and made it his mission to elevate the city’s local talent and circulate advice to his fellow aspiring comedians. Since its inception, Jerry has expanded the Gazelle’s reach, interviewing comedy heavyweights like Doug Stanhope, Mark Normand, Sam Morril, Sam Tallent, Eddie Pepitone, and Kyle Kinane, while also branching out into live events, such as a yearly award show at the Den Theatre, a monthly showcase at Laugh Factory, and pop-up open mics throughout the city.

Jourdain Fisher

Friday, January 17, 2025, at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Jourdain Fisher has got it all. He is a hilarious comedian, writer, and actor. He has performed on Comedy Central and in 2018 he made his late night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he received a standing ovation. In fact, his performance on The Tonight Show went so well that Jimmy hired him as a staff writer! He has also written for Viceland, Netflix and BET. He was a highlight at the prestigious Just For Laughs festival in Montreal as a New Face and was a finalist at Stand Up NBC, held in Los Angeles. Jourdain has also performed at festivals Laugh Your Asheville Off, Laughing Skull, and Riot Comedy Fest. Jourdain has gained attention on social media platforms with numerous viral clips racking up millions of views on TikTok and Instagram. His debut comedy album Good For You can be found on all streaming platforms. When he is not touring he resides in New York City where he is a regular at The Comedy Cellar and Gotham Comedy Club.

Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Alex recently wrapped a six-season run on Saturday Night Live as a main cast member. He is best known for his impersonations of Joe Biden, Eric Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Anderson Cooper, Joe Scarborough amongst others, as well as his prolific original recurring Weekend Update character ‘Guy Who Just Bought A Boat’.

Alex appeared in the indie Susie Searches which recently appeared at TIFF as well as Holidate for Netflix, the live action hybrid feature Clifford for Paramount, Someone Great for Netflix and the indie Opening Act. He recently wrapped on the feature film, Brewmance, alongside Kennedy McMann as well as Summer of 69, alongside Chloe Fineman for Hulu. On the television side Alex can be seen in Bill Lawrence’s Bad Monkey alongside Vince Vaughn now streaming on Apple TV+. He can also be seen in Showtime’s Billions. Alex has lent his voice as the role of “Jimmy” in Disney's sequel Wreck-it Ralph 2 as well as the upcoming Daria re-boot for Paramount. Spending the earlier years of his career in Chicago, he was a regular performer at iO and The Annoyance Theatre as well as an official acro-dunker for the renowned Chicago Bulls. He played in the Celebrity All-Star game in February 2020.

On Broadway, Alex can recently be seen opposite Eric McCormack in last summer’s run of The Cottage opposite Eric McCormack for director Jason Alexander. This fall, Alex can be seen in the off-Broadway Lucky Chap Entertainment production of The Big Gay Jamboree.

Previously announced appearances in December at The Den Theatre include:

Romesh Ranganathan: Hustle

Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $38 - $65

Danny LoPriore

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $45

Juston McKinney

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Jason Cheny

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Drew Lynch

Friday, January 31, 2025, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $28 - $50

