The Den Theatre Announces January 2025 Comedy Lineup

The Den Theatre has announced upcoming January 2025 shows at the theatre’s Wicker Park stages at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., including Romesh Ranganathan on January 15, Danny LoPriore on January 16, Juston McKinney on January 24, Jason Cheny on January 25, Shane Todd on January 26, and Drew Lynch on January 31 and February 1.

Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Romesh Ranganathan: Hustle

Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $38 - $65

Show And Tell with Off The Kerb present

One of the UK’s biggest stand-ups brings his arena-filling Hustle tour to North America! Romesh is the star of his worldwide Netflix stand-up special Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic, as well as a string of UK television hits, including BBC’s Asian Provocateur, BBC’s The Ranganation, Sky’s A League Of Their Own, Sky’s Rob & Romesh Vs and BBC’s Avoidance. He fronted the Showtime show Just Another Immigrant in 2018, documenting his attempts to sell out a show at LA’s famous Greek Theatre; and has appeared twice on The Late Late Show. He co-hosts the popular Wolf & Owl podcast (with Tom Davis).

Danny LoPriore

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $45

Danny LoPriore is a podcast host, social media star, musician & comedian. He’s also known for his time as the co-host of the extremely popular podcast The Basement Yard with host Joe Santagato.

Juston McKinney

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

​​Juston McKinney has multiple appearances on The Tonight Show, and one-hour specials on Comedy Central and Amazon Prime, including Parentally Challenged and On Mid-Life Support. His 5th stand-up special, On the Bright Side, is currently streaming on his YouTube channel.

Juston was born in Portsmouth, NH, and grew up living on the border of New Hampshire and Maine. In the late 1990’s after spending seven years as a Deputy Sheriff in rural Maine he made the move to NYC to pursue a career in comedy. He quickly became a regular at nearly every comedy club in the city and The New York Times called him, “Destined for stardom.” Juston would go on to sign development deals with Warner Brothers, CBS, IFC, and Comedy Central.

He has appeared on numerous Comedy Central shows, including his half-hour Comedy Central Presents and his own one-hour special. He has appeared several times on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Conan O’Brien and a Showtime Special with Rob Gronkowski. Twice, he has performed at the TD Garden with Denis Leary’s Comics Come Home. His TV and movie credits include The King of Queens, 100 Centre Street, The Zoo Keeper, and Here Comes the Boom.

He lives in New Hampshire with his wife and kids. When not dadding, he is touring theaters and clubs all over the country.

Jason Cheny

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Jason Cheny is a Taiwanese American stand-up comedian based in Los Angeles. Jason has toured all over Asia — including Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan — as well as comedy clubs all across the US. He is a regular at the Comedy Cellar in NYC, and he has featured for Iliza Shlesinger, Ronny Chieng, and Phil Wang. Jason can be seen on LAUGHS for Fox/Hulu, and his comedy album Growing Pains debuted at #1 on iTunes. Catch him on tour in a city near you!

Shane Todd: Full House

Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $20 - $35

Shane Todd is about to hit the road with his biggest-ever tour.

The host of Tea With Me podcast is fresh off the back of a world tour and a record-breaking run of 16 shows at Belfast’s Grand Opera House. Northern Ireland’s (self-titled) prince of comedy is returning with a brand new laughter-packed show.

‘Full House’ is Shane’s eleventh solo show and promises to be his best yet.

Shane has toured with Tim Dillon, Bill Burr, John Mulaney, and comedy megastar Kevin Hart but doesn’t want to go on about it (22 shows).

Shane Todd is one of Northern Ireland's most established and beloved stand-up comedians. He has just announced another run of sold-out shows in Belfast's SSE Arena.

Shane has supported Bill Burr on tour, performed regularly throughout the UK and Ireland, and toured the US with solo shows. He stars in Previously With Shane Todd for BBC NI, hosts on BBC Radio Ulster, and his weekly podcast Tea With Me, features regularly in the Apple Podcast chart. Shane's online sketches and stand-up clips have amassed millions of clips and feed well into his stand-up.

Shane has just launched a new podcast series, We’re Not F**cking Historians, which is an alternative guide to Irish history. He is also hosting the 'BBC New Comedy Awards' in Belfast and is set to appear in the new series of The Stand Up Sketch Show for ITV.

Drew Lynch

Friday, January 31, 2025, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $28 - $50

Comedian and actor Drew Lynch captured the hearts of America with his Golden Buzzer performance on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent (NBC), where he finished in second place. Since then, Drew has amassed millions of followers on social media while touring the world nonstop to sold-out audiences. In February 2023, Drew released his second special, And These Are Jokes which is catching steam all over the internet. He also appeared in a recurring role in the final season of IFC’s hit series Maron as well as TBS’ Conan. A favorite on the podcast circuit, Drew has made multiple appearances on some of the most downloaded shows, giving his unique take on everything from pop culture to news headlines to the life of a traveling comic.

