The Comedy Bible Bingo Opens In SINGAPORE For A Major Fundraiser

Bible Bingo Goes International Two Performances in June As a Fundraiser for the Archdiocese of Singapore Vicki Quade and Nuns4Fun Entertainment are proud to announce the comedy, Bible Bingo, has been invited to perform at a major fundraiser for the Archdiocese of Singapore. Funds will support Cana, the Catholic Centre, an arm of the Archdiocese.

Two performances will be held on June 1 and June 2, featuring author Vicki Quade, who is also the co-author of the hit comedy, Late Nite Catechism. Those performances are part of an event called Finding God in Laughter, to be held at the St. Francis Xavier Training Center in Singapore.

Bible Bingo is a comedy written by Vicki Quade about the Catholic culture of fundraising and bingo, featuring the character, Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun who now heads a fictitious archdiocese fundraising department.

Bible Bingo opened in 2011, and is performed every weekend at the Royal George Theatre in Chicago, in addition to doing shows on tour. In this interactive comedy, the parish needs money and Mrs. O'Brien is ready to help! Bring the two together and you have a night of bible trivia, audience interaction, improvised moments, and the funniest quiz about the Holy Family you've ever seen.

Add to that a box of wacky prizes, fun bingo cards, and a lot of Catholic humor. In this interactive bingo show, you'll actually play bingo, and still learn a little something about what it means to be Catholic! The show gets the audience talking about everything from Adam & Eve to modern sins. You'll be laughing so hard, you'll have to be careful watching your bingo cards!

For more information, check out the website, www.nuns4fun.com.





