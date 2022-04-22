The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant Announces New Spring Menu

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant, located at 1401 South Michigan Avenue in the South Loop, has unveiled a new spring dinner menu available Tuesday through Saturday. Formerly Engine Company 104 of the Chicago Fire Department, The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant infuses the past and present in its menu offerings, featuring timeless house favorites, steaks, chops, and seafood, complemented by distinctive, contemporary seasonal dishes for all to enjoy.

Spring dishes new to the menu include bacon-wrapped Twin Petite Filets with Diane mushroom sauce and the CFH Smoke plate featuring pork spare ribs, housemade sausage, pulled pork, coleslaw, house pickles, and sweet and spicy barbecue sauces.

"We are thrilled to celebrate springtime in Chicago with our new menu," said Laura O'Malley, owner of The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant. "Chef Oscar Montesinos and our talented culinary team have put together some indulgent new dishes while keeping some timeless favorites untouched- ensuring there is something for everyone at Chicago Firehouse."

The new menu features classic and inventive Chicago steakhouse fare, including appetizers such as "Surf and Turf" with Seared Diver Scallops, Braised Applewood Smoked Bacon, Curried Cauliflower & Hot Honey, Dry-Aged Meatballs with Housemade Ricotta Dumplings & Arabiatta Sauce, and a Firehouse favorite; the Signature Lobster Bisque with puff pastry. The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant offers a variety of Prime USDA cut steaks including everything from an 8 oz. Center Cut Filet Mignon to a 14 oz Delmonico Ribeye to a 24 oz. Bone-In Ribeye and has now started a Dry-Aging program. Seafood options include the very best in freshness and quality, with Ahi Tuna Tartare; Chilled Shellfish Towers and Faroe Islands Salmon with Spring Peas, Asparagus, and Local Mushrooms. Roasted Whole Dover Sole with grapes, almonds, lemon, and brown butter; and Broiled 9 oz Lobster Tail with drawn garlic butter and lemon. Guests can choose from a variety of delectable side dishes including Potatoes Au Gratin, Vidalia Onion Rings, Creamed Spinach, and Classic Whipped Potatoes.

A worldly wine list offers over 20 selections by the glass and more than 50 by the bottle. The cocktail menu features classics such as the CFH Old Fashioned and Paloma to specialty libations including the Burning Landmark with Kikori Japanese Whiskey, Woodford reserve, benedictine, chocolate bitters, and applewood smoke; Hook & Ladder Martini with Hanson vodka, gorgonzola and beef short rib stuffed olives; and the Nightingale with Khor Ukrainian Vodka, Blue Curaçao, pineapple juice, lemon, and simple syrup. $10 of each Nightingale cocktail will be donated towards Ukrainian relief.

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant delivers a memorable, guest-first dining experience as an officially designated Chicago landmark. To uphold the longstanding tradition of serving the South Loop neighborhood, this acclaimed 1905 Romanesque Revival structure opened its historic doors in 2000. Both the structure and menu are designed to reflect the uniqueness of its origin story, with renovations that reflect thoughtful attention to turn of the century design elements while maintaining the building's beauty and heritage.

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (bar open until 12 a.m.) and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (bar open until 12 a.m.) Reservations are available on Resy. For more information, please visit www.chicagofirehouse.com or call (312) 786-1401.