The Art Institute Of Chicago Announces 2024 July-December Exhibition Schedule

The Art Institute of Chicago has announced its exhibition schedule for the second half of 2024.

The presentations will feature a range of works—from colorful collages and architectural reimaginings to inspiring retrospectives from both famed and lesser-known artists. To close out an exceptional lineup of exhibitions, Project a Black Planet: The Art and Culture of Panafrica will bring together approximately 350 artworks from across the globe in nearly every media to examine key principles of Pan-Africanism.

Ellsworth Kelly: Spectrum Colors Arranged by Chance

June 22–September 9, 2024

This focused exhibition of ten works is the first time that the complete series, created between 1951 and 1953, will be on view, allowing visitors to experience the power of these works together. It includes nine large-scale collages Ellsworth Kelly created using gommette, sticky squares of colored paper, and a painting.

Germane Barnes: Columnar Disorder

September 21, 2024–January 27, 2025

This exhibition centers on the design of three new columns by Chicago-born architect Germane Barnes as he reflects on the primary Classical orders—Doric, Ionic, and Corinthian—and reimagines these architectural orders by rooting them in the Black experience, history, and values.

Paula Modersohn-Becker: I Am Me

October 12, 2024–January 12, 2025

During Paula Modersohn-Becker's short life, the German artist captured childhood, the experience of motherhood, pregnancy, and old age through an ever evolving style that foreshadowed Expressionism. This exhibition marks the first full-scale museum presentation of her work in the U.S., and includes 50 paintings, 15 large-scale drawings, and five etchings.

Reform to Restoration: French Paintings from Louis XVI to Louis XVIII (1770-1830), The Horvitz Collection

October 19, 2024–January 6, 2025

This exhibition features a group of neoclassical paintings that showcase how French artists looked to the art, architecture, and literature of ancient Greece and Rome, as well as current events to convey moral and civic values during a period of political and social upheaval in France. These works are exclusively from the Horvitz Collection.

Revolution to Restoration: French Drawings from the Horvitz Collection

October 19, 2024–January 6, 2025

Complementary to the Reform to Revolution painting exhibition, this exhibition features a selection of neoclassical drawings from 1770-1830, the particularly politically and socially unstable time in France between the French Revolution through the Restoration of the Bourbon Dynasty. These works are exclusively from the Horvitz Collection.

Jeremy Frey: Woven

October 26, 2024–February 10, 2025

Delicate, intricate, and sinuous—the vessels that Jeremy Frey weaves from the heavy lumber of ash trees are astonishing to behold. Jeremy Frey: Woven—a midcareer retrospective of the artist's work—includes more than 50 baskets Frey has crafted over the last two decades.

Project a Black Planet: The Art and Culture of Panafrica

December 15, 2024–March 30, 2025

This expansive presentation of approximately 350 works from across the globe in nearly every media—photography, textiles, sculptures, painting and more—spans more than 100 years of history. While introducing visitors to the tenets and theories of Pan-Africanism, this presentation will also encourage audiences to grapple with Pan-Africanism's calls for equality and social transformation. Project a Black Planet: The Art and Culture of Panafrica is accompanied by complementary exhibitions across departments, including a film screening, Screens: A Panafrica Film Series (August 10, 2024 - January 6, 2025); a mural commissioned for Art Institute, Cine-Sahel (Cinegeometries of Cinemafricana) (September 26, 2024 - March 30, 2025); and a celebration of the museum's photography collection, After the End of the World: Pictures from Panafrica (November 2, 2024 - April 21, 2025).

