The African American Arts Alliance to Present 'Focus on You' Panel Discussions and Black United Theatre Auditions

The African American Arts Alliance will present Black United Theater Auditions and pre-audition "Focus on You" preparatory events for African American performers and students of Chicago. The workshops will include three panel discussions and workshops designed to prepare actors for the upcoming auditions and provides career-building resources. Participating theaters include: Black Ensemble Theater, Congo Square Theatre, eta Creative Arts Foundation, Pegasus Theatre, Lifeline Theatre, Perceptions Theatre and Definition Theatre.



The Black Theater United Audition events will be held online and will begin on August 8, 2022 with an audition preparedness workshop and panel discussions. Each audition day will have two sessions, and will be held August 15 and 22, 2022. The auditions are open to all adults (18+), but some experience is recommended. To participate in auditions, registration is required at www.aaaachicago.org.

The pre-audition "Black Theatres Focus on You" events on August 8, 2022 include:

Panel I: Coming to the Stage: Taking Your Auditions and Performances to the Next Level (11:00am CST)



Local actors, directors, producers and artistic directors, including Ericka Ratcliff, Malkia Stampley, Kelvin Roston Jr. and Tyrone Phillips will share insight on how to best prepare for and take their auditions to the next level.



Panel II: As the Curtains Close: Building a Legacy Beyond the Stage (1:00pm CST)



A panel of directors, producers, creative entrepreneurs and playwrights, including Troy Pryor, Luther Goins, Lydia Diamond, Nijeul X, Eboni Bell Darcy and Derrick Sanders, lead the panel to provide artists with insight on how to build a legacy that outlast their performance career.

Workshop: Grant Writing for Individual Artists (2:00pm CST)

Congo Square Theatre Ensemble Member Ann Joseph-Douglas leads the workshop focused on grant writing for individual artists.



African American Arts Alliance sponsors are: Chicago DCASE, Chicago Community Trust, Illinois Arts Council, Gaylord & Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, Driehaus Foundation, Fifth Third Bank, Field Foundation and the Walder Foundation.

About the African American Arts Alliance

In 1997 a group of Chicago's leading African American artists and arts organizations came together and formed a new organization; incorporated as the African American Arts Alliance of Chicago. This organization embraced the history of the original 1977 Chicago Black Theater Alliance while expanding their scope to include diverse groups of artistic mediums which includes theaters, dance, music, literature, film, visual arts organizations, and individuals.



The mission of the African American Art Alliance is to increase public awareness, interaction, communication and development of African American arts organizations and artists within the city of Chicago.