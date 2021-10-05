Tellin' Tales Theatre Announces SIX STORIES UP IN DEFIANCE – A VIDEO GAME MUSICAL

Since its inception in 1996 marking 2021 as its 25th anniversary, Tellin' Tales Theatre has worked to shatter the barriers between the disabled and non-disabled worlds through the power of personal storytelling. The only mixed ability theatre group in the Chicagoland area and one of only a few nationwide, Tellin' Tales Theatre will present Six Stories Up in Defiance - A Video Game Musical, which will run November 12 through November 21. The virtual show, which will be filmed live, will explore what happens when students enter a video game that goes terribly wrong. The humorous and heartwarming musical is filled with stories told by students and adults with both visible and hidden disabilities, as well as their non-disabled peers. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Six Stories Up is an annual flagship program developed by Tellin' Tales Theatre, in which middle school children and their mentors write and star in a play following a different theme each year. Featuring original music, innovative sets, and fanciful costumes, the cast produces six, ten-minute long theatre vignettes that are combined to create a full-length show.

"What sets Tellin' Tales apart from other organizations is our overall mission to bring people together to share their stories and raise awareness, understanding, and acceptance," said Tekki Lomnicki, Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Tellin' Tales Theatre. "We have the most amazing group of volunteers - with and without disabilities - that are dedicated to giving these adults and children a safe and encouraging space to write, perform, and empower one another."

Rooted in community, Tellin' Tales Theatre strives to support diverse populations in recognizing their shared commonalities in an effort to build a sense of camaraderie in Chicago and beyond. Outside of theatrical venues, Tellin' Tales Theatre visits schools, hospitals, and other institutions to share its message of inclusion and self-expression.

To ensure the safety of the performers and audience members, Six Stories Up in Defiance - A Video Game Musical will be available virtually through their website. The show will run for approximately 60 minutes. To learn more about the upcoming performances or to get involved with Tellin' Tales Theatre, please visit www.tellintales.org or follow along on Facebook or Instagram.