Teatro ZinZanni Extends Current Production Starring Locally Renowned Artist Liv Warfield

Teatro ZinZanni's production, which opened in May 2024 and has been receiving critical acclaim, has now announced an extension through December 31 due to overwhelming demand!

The reviews were unanimous in stating this production is one of the very best. Teatro ZinZanni is “an unforgettable experience in the heart of Chicago,” raved Kathleen Anwar of Broadway World. Teatro ZinZanni is the winner of CS Modern Luxury’s “Best Night on the Town” for 2024. The production “immerses you into a world of creative artistic performances that border on campy comedy, magical illusions... jaw-dropping, heart-stopping aerial stunts, and loveable silly situations,” said Susan Lillis of Splash Magazines.

Encased within a marvelously mirrored Spiegeltent on the 14th floor of Chicago's Cambria Hotel, Teatro ZinZanni offers an unforgettable sensory experience. Attendees of all ages will be captivated by a whirlwind of comedy, cabaret, and awe-inspiring performances, all complemented by a mouthwatering multicourse feast. This season’s America’s Got Talent LiV Warfield, headlines this extended run with her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence. Her electrifying performances have captivated audiences worldwide and even earned her the “Golden Buzzer” from Simon Cowell on the newest season of America’s Got Talent.

LiV is joined by an all-star cast that includes spellbinding singer and aerialist Cunio, veteran comedian Kevin Kent, elegant contortionist Elayne Kramer, saucy acrobatic dancing duo Micky & Vlada, “America’s Got Talent” hula hoop artist Vita Radionova, and astonishing aerialist and capoeira artist Raphael Nepomuceno. As attendees indulge in the exquisite culinary creations, prepare to be transported by the unparalleled artistry unfolding before your eyes.

Teatro ZinZanni's talented live band, led by musical director Theodis Rodgers, Jr. (piano/organ), sets the mood with an infectious energy, accompanied by Jose Martinez (percussion, drums), Jon Negus (woodwinds, keyboards), Phil Seed (guitar), and Doug Bistrow (bass).

Holiday Surprises Await! The talented team at Teatro ZinZanni – led by veteran Teatro ZinZanni performers Kevin Kent and Elena Gatilova (directors), Theodis Rodgers, Jr. (musical direction), Mickael Bazajet (choreography), and founder Norm Langill (artistic direction) - are busy creating some special holiday surprises to be added into the production later in the season. Stay tuned for more details.

Teatro ZinZanni invites you to embark on a journey of “Love, Chaos, and Dinner” under the historic Belgian Spiegeltent. Performances take place on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St., with dinner shows Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 6 p.m. (September 29) and 4 p.m. (starting October 6). Matinee shows are available on select Thursdays and Saturdays at 12 noon. Show only tickets start at $74 and tickets including a four-course meal start at $99 and can be purchased online at ZinZanni.com/Chicago. Discounted group rates are available for parties of 10 or more.

