TITANIQUE to Play Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place

TITANIQUE will play Broadway In Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place for a limited eight-week engagement, March 25 – May 18, 2025.

Group tickets for 10 or more are on sale now by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. TITANIQUE will be part of the upcoming Broadway In Chicago and Porchlight Music Theatre subscription seasons and is presented by special arrangement with Eva Price. The on sale date for individual tickets, creative team and casting will be announced at a later date.

TITANIQUE, the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, is originally produced by Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price (Oklahoma!, &Juliet). “I am thrilled that Broadway In Chicago will be presenting our show in the city that loves to laugh and in collaboration with such an important local Chicago theatre company. Titanique continues to be what audiences need most right now, not only in New York, but across the globe and especially, across this country,” said Price

Broadway In Chicago President and CEO Lou Raizin said, “Broadway In Chicago is proud to be sharing its Broadway Playhouse stage with another distinguished local theatre company, Porchlight Music Theatre.”

All aboard NYC’s must-sea musical comedy! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get TITANIQUE, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – TITANIQUE is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.

Co-written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue, TITANIQUE celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix’s Special) and Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022, and won seven major awards of the 2022-23 theater season, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical.

TITANIQUE’s storied history includes a smash hit live-streamed concert – Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert – on the premium streaming service Stellar, on May 2, 2021, which followed sold-out pop-up concert engagements in Los Angeles and New York, earning the show a 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award. Upon the show’s Off-Broadway premiere in 2022, The New York Times praised the musical as, “very funny! This ‘Titanique’ Musical Finds Its Sea Legs…. Near, far, wherever you are, Celine Dion will be there, in this camp reimagining of the maritime blockbuster that revs up into increasing absurdity.” Vulture raved, “Titanique is f*cking great. Swim, Don’t Walk, to see this Celine Dion jukebox fantasia!” The New York Post hailed the show as, “Sensational, hilarious and deranged! Titanique is, by a nautical mile, the funniest musical in town!” Upon the show’s reopening at the larger Daryl Roth Theatre, People magazine declared, “Just when you think it couldn't get better, Titanique makes you love it more, with a glow-up that makes the show even more impactful and irresistible. Yet, there's still a scrappy, endearing ‘let's put on a show’ energy to it, that gives the musical its Titanic-sized charm. You're guaranteed to laugh your iceberg off.” TITANIQUE won seven major awards of the 2022-23 theater season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards (Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Lead Performer: Marla Mindelle, Outstanding Costume Design: Alejo Vietti), the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas’ Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance, and two Dorian Awards (Outstanding Off-Broadway Production, Outstanding Off-Broadway Performance: Marla Mindelle). The show earned an additional nine award nominations, including two 2023 Drama League Award nominations (Outstanding Musical, Distinguished Performance: Marla Mindelle), two Outer Critics Circle Award nominations (Book of a Musical, Lead Performer: Marla Mindelle), two Lortel Award nominations (Choreography, Featured Performer: John Riddle), and a Drama Desk Award nomination (Book of a Musical).

TITANIQUE recently announced that the musical will voyage into international waters this fall, with its Australian premiere in September 2024 at The Grand Electric in Sydney. In October, the show will mark its Canadian premiere in Montréal (24 km from Céline Dion’s hometown of Charlemagne!) at the Segal Centre for Performing Arts from October 27–November 24, 2024, followed by an engagement at Toronto’s CAA Theatre from December 3, 2024–January 12, 2025. A London production, co-produced by Eva Price and Michael Harrison, is set to follow (further information, including official dates and theater, will be announced at a later date).

For more information about the show, visit www.titaniquemusical.com

