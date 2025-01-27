THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES Comes to PrideArts in February

PrideArts has announced its first performances in the company's new home of the Hoover-Leppen Theatre in Center on Halsted at 3656 N. Halsted, Chicago. The company moved to COH in January 2025 and has its administrative offices in the Center in addition to performing in the Center's Hoover-Leppen Theatre. Its first presentation in the space will be two performances of Eve Ensler's THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES, to be performed on Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, February 16 at 3:00 pm. Ensler's collection of monologues, based on interviews with over two hundred women about their vaginas, sexuality, and identity; will be performed by 11 local luminaries from the worlds of politics, theatre, and non-profits.



Cast to include Elise Blanchard, Actor; Deb Hamilton, writer/performer; Ginger Leopoldo, Arts Educator with CIRCA Pintig; Amber Mandley, Managing Director, PrideArts; Loni T. Montreal, queer feminist Filipina writer, performer, educator and community activist; Ri Prasad, commercial realtor; Norissa Pearson, actor/musician/educator; Joli Angel Robinson, CEO of Center on Halsted; Marti Smith; speaker; Cheri Tatar, Board President PrideArts; and Rachel Warnick, Artistic Director of Stage Left.



Both of the two performances will be preceded by pre-show receptions that will include snacks, a cash bar, and visits from the cast. Receptions will begin one and one-half hours before curtain times and are included in the ticket price of $25.00.