THE MOST SPECTACULARLY LAMENTABLE TRIAL OF MIZ MARTHA WASHINGTON & More Lead Chicago's September Top Picks

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Coming up in September are The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington, Dreamgirls, Clyde's and more!

The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington

Steppenwolf Theatre Company - September 01, 2022 through October 09, 2022

Steppenwolf presents The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington. On stage September 1st through October 9th. Dizzying and fantastical, this skewering Chicago premiere from James Ijames's daring voice puts the American myth on trial. Get tickets now.

Dreamgirls

Paramount Aurora - Now through August 30, 2022

It's the 1960s where the sound of Motown is on the rise. Meet the Dreamettes, Effie, Deena and Lorrell, three women trying to break their way onto the music scene. When car salesman Curtis Taylor Jr. signs the three singers to a record label, he sets in motion a series of events that will forever change their lives, for better and for worse. Join the Dreamgirls as they navigate the highs and lows of life, love and fame. And remember, all you gotta do is dream.

Clyde's

Goodman Theatre - September 10, 2022 through October 09, 2022

Creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde's, a truck stop cafe. Even as the shop's mischievous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staffers are given purpose and permission to dream-finding that "sometimes a hero is more than a sandwich" (New York Times). This stirring, masterful play from the team of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and director Kate Whoriskey (Ruined, Sweat) makes its Chicago premiere after its Tony-nominated run on Broadway.

What to Send Up When It Goes Down

Lookingglass Theatre Company - September 24, 2022 through October 16, 2022

Congo Square Theatre Company, one of the nation's premier African American ensemble theater companies, presents What to Send Up When It Goes Down in residence at Lookingglass Theatre Company's historic Water Tower Water Works theater, 821 N Michigan Ave. What to Send Up When It Goes Down will be performed September 24 - October 16, 2022, Wednesday Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2p.m. Official opening night is September 29.

Anastasia

CIBC Theatre - September 20, 2022 through September 25, 2022

The mystery that fascinated the world is now the musical that captivated Broadway. A rumor is spreading across the land: the missing princess of the Romanov empire may still be alive. Then, a young woman appears with no name and no family, but with the drive to discover her destiny. As she sets out on an epic journey in search of her past, clues unlock and memories return. Could she be the one they call Anastasia? Her remarkable story, by Tony Award®-winning playwright Terrence McNally, soars with a score by Tony Award-winning songwriters Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, including the Academy Award®-nominated hit "Journey to the Past." With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann, ANASTASIA is Broadway's most spectacular new musical. All patrons, regardless of age, must have a ticket. ANASTASIA is recommended for ages 7 and older.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Mercury Theater - July 15, 2022 through September 11, 2022

A rollicking good time in sequins, PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT follows the story of three drag queens as they journey across the Australian outback. They hop aboard a battered old bus (nickname Priscilla) searching for love and friendship and end up finding more than they ever imagined. Featuring hit songs: Its Raining Men, I Will Survive,Shake Your Groove Thing, I Love the Night Life, Say a Little Prayer for You, and more. Buckle in for a fabulous adventure you will not want to miss.

Cabaret

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre - September 15, 2022 through October 22, 2022

Willkommen, Bienvenue, Welcome to Cabaret, Kander and Ebbs legendary musical masterpiece about British nightclub singer Sally Bowles, American writer Cliff Bradshaw, and the decadence of 1929 Berlin. With mounting fear and uncertainty of an emerging Third Reich audiences are lured into the sordid underworld of the Kit Kat Club. With the Emcees wry commentary, Cabaret explores this dark and tumultuous time with songs Maybe This Time, Dont Tell Mama, Money, Cabaret, and more. To further complicate the growing unrest, a relationship develops between German boarding house owner Frulein Schneider and her suitor Herr Schultz, a Jewish fruit vendor. Personal relationships, political loyalties and survival itself are tested in this American Theatre classic. Since its stage debut, Cabaret has been awarded multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Laurence Olivier Awards.Recommended for ages 13 and up Preview Performances: September 15-17, 2022Tickets: $40Regular Run Performances: September 17 October 22, 2022Tickets: $45

Sister Act

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre - July 14, 2022 through August 27, 2022

Based on the hit film, Sister Act is the musical smash that has audiences jumping to their feet. Featuring music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken, this uplifting comedy was nominated for five Tony Awards. When wannabe diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a crime, shes put in protective custody where she wont be found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, Deloris finds herself at odds with her rigid new lifestyle. On a mission to bring new life into the church, Deloris introduces disco moves and powerhouse singing to the choir. The groups unexpected popularity attracts newfound attention blowing her cover. Sister Act brings a unique mix of motown, soul, funk, and disco to the stage. A sparkling tribute to the power of friendship with glorious music and dazzling dance numbers, Sister Act is a reason to rejoice.Preview Performances: July 14 July 17, 2022Tickets: $35Regular Run Performances: July 21- August 27, 2022Tickets: $40

KANDER & EBB... & ALL THAT JAZZ!

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre - September 09, 2022 through September 09, 2022

Arlington Heights native returns to Metropolis on September 9! Broadway star of LOVE NEVER DIES, MAMMA MIA, WONDERLAND, HAIRSPRAY, and SUNSET BOULEVARD, and recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award, Karen Mason shares her love of the music of songwriters, John Kander & Fred Ebb, in her new show: KANDER & EBB & ALL THAT JAZZ! As one of the original stars of AND THE WORLD GOES ROUND, Mason has a personal connection to these legends and their music. Featuring uniquely showstopping numbers, the show highlights Masons vocal prowess, moving charisma, and overall versatility! As Howard Reich of The Chicago Tribune said: Mason produces a depth of sound and brilliance of color that converge in the work of very few singers. She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Feinsteins 54 Below, Birdland, and The Drury Lane Oakbrook as well as Royal Albert Hall in London.

