THE MAGIC PARLOR Extends at the Goodman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



High demand following critical and popular acclaim for third-generation magician Dennis Watkins’ The Magic Parlour at 50 W. Randolph extend the calendar of performances to December 31, 2024. More than 11,000 audience members have experienced the event, resulting in $1 million in ticket sales since the new venue opened in October 2023, in collaboration with Goodman Theatre and Petterino’s.

Watkins performs 90-minutes of close-up magic for an intimate crowd of 62 guests, six shows each week; an exclusive “encore” experience for 20 guests follows every performance. In addition, he can create magical entertainment for companies and clients seeking an unforgettable experience for up to 137 guests—booking private groups, corporate events, team member celebrations, client appreciation events, special occasions and more. Beyond 50 W. Randolph, Watkins can also create bespoke entertainment for groups nationwide, at their own venue. Holiday bookings are now open. NOTE: Watkins briefly pauses his performances this fall to welcome acclaimed Latine magicians to the Parlour’s stage for an exclusive engagement as part of the 2024 Destinos Festival, in partnership with Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) and Goodman Theatre; artists and details will be announced soon.

“As The Magic Parlour really settles into its new permanent home, I’m excited to build on the ways our partners at Goodman Theatre and Petterino's have helped grow the show, artistically and strategically, over the last nine months, resulting in sales more than double the same period a year ago. Together, we've been able to deepen the magical experience of our guests through an expanded schedule, serve dozens of private and corporate event clients, and broaden our fall and holiday show schedules,” said third-generation magician Dennis Watkins. “We're on the verge of announcing some new programming that includes some very magical friends from all parts of the world—and a very special (and very spooky) Halloween event!”

Performances of The Magic Parlour, now on sale September through December 31, 2024, take place Thursdays through Sundays at 50 W. Randolph. Tickets are $85 (includes the 90-minute performance + complimentary beverage) or $115 (includes the performance, beverage and “The Encore Room” 25-minute VIP experience); pricing for select performances around the holidays is $95 GA/$125 VIP. To purchase tickets, call The Goodman Theatre Box Office at 312.443.3800 (12 Noon – 5pm daily) or visit TheMagicParlourChicago.com. The Magic Parlour is recommended for audiences ages 12+; while there is no inappropriate content, this elegant experience is designed for adults.

Comments