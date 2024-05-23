THE LIGHTNING THIEF: A PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL to be Presented at Skokie Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MadKap Productions will present THE LIGHTNING THIEF: a Percy Jackson Musical for 10 live performances at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave in Downtown Skokie. from June 7 thru July 28, 2024. June 7 and 8, 13 thru 15, and July 28 at 7:30 pm, Thur June 27 and Thur July 11 at 10:30 am, and July 27 and 28 at 2:00 pm.

Tickets are $35 general admission, $25 for seniors and students and can be purchased online at SkokieTheatre.org or by calling 847-677-7761.

The Lightning Thief: A Percy Jackson Musical, is a musical adaptation of the popular young adult Percy Jackson book series by Rick Riordan. 12 year old Percy Jackson discovers that they are the son of Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea. While at a summer camp for demigods, Percy, and friends Grover and Annabeth, are sent on a quest to recover the source and symbol of Zeus's power, his master lightning bolt, which was allegedly stolen by another god. If they don't find the bolt on time, the gods of Mount Olympus will go to war, wreaking havoc on the mortal world as they do.

This show is a fun, goofy, rock musical about friendship, self-discovery, and family. The thrilling book by Joe Tracz, and an upbeat musical score by Rob Rokicki were nominated for three Drama Desk Awards in 2017 including Outstanding Musical. Kids of all ages and backgrounds have identified with Percy and his friends making the series one of most popular young adult franchises in recent history, and the diverse cast of characters both entertains and reminds audiences that heroes come in all shapes and sizes.

The MadKap production stars P-Jay Adams as Percy and features an ensemble cast including, Margaret Higgins, Zach Moore, Kitty Phillips, Joey Prette, Patty Roache, Anna Seibert, Maddy Shilts, and Isha Singh.

The Lightning Thief is directed by Miranda Coble, with Music Direction by multi Jeff award-winner Jeremy Ramey. Choreography is by Bianca Thompson. Maddy Shilts produces for MadKap Productions with Wendy Kaplan and Wayne Mell serving as Executive Producers.

The Lightning Theif is being performed in repertory with MadKap's production of Grease, with book & Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. Grease runs from June 21 – July 28 and launches the company's 10th Anniversary Season. Other shows in the season include Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific, the mystery thriller Boy Gets Girl by Rebecca Gilman, the new musical Romeo and Bernadette by Mark Saltzman, and the hilarious farce Ken Ludwig's Lend Me a Soprano. A five show subscription package is available for only $194 and includes a sixth guest ticket to use for a companion at one performance.

For reservations or additional information, visit SkokieTheatre.org, or call the box office at 847-677-7761

