THE HILARY DUFF PROJECT Is Back For a Limited Two-Week Run at The Newport Theatre

After a sold out run in 2017, the blast-from-the-past comedy, THE Hilary Duff PROJECT, is back for a highly anticipated remount. Written and directed by Cat McGee, THE Hilary Duff PROJECT will play January 31st, 2020 - February 8th, 2020 at The Newport Theatre, 956 W Newport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657. Tickets are currently available at Todaytix.com or by using the Today Tix app. The press opening is Friday, January 31st, 2020 at 7pm.

Let's go back, back to the beginning: to a time when our pop idols were Disney stars and their lives were our obsessions. THE Hilary Duff PROJECT collages theatre, throwback concert, and spoken word poetry to chronicle the life of the early 2000s teen icon from Before Lizzie McGuire to Life After Disney. A flashy, 75-minute musical adventure full of heartfelt nostalgia and a dash of tongue-in-cheek humor, THE Hilary Duff PROJECT will have you laughing and singing your way through the weekend.

THE Hilary Duff PROJECT features Kelsey Erhart, Mateo Hernandez, Becca Hurd, Anne Martin, Cat McGee, Em Modaff, Laura Nelson, Jermaine Robinson Jr. , Shaina Schrooten, and Alison Smith.

The creative and producing team for THE Hilary Duff PROJECT includes: Cat McGee (Playwright, Director, Producer, and Co-creator), Alex Benjamin (Co-creator), Carley Walker (Lighting design), Steve Labedz (Projections design), Kayla Menz (Intimacy director), Collin Quinn Rice (Choreographer, Graphic Design), Catherine Miller (Casting Director), Cashie Rohaly (Social Media Coordinator), Kelsey Erhart (Social Media Coordinator), Sarah Potter (Production Photographer), and Laura Nelson (Press relations).

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title:

THE Hilary Duff PROJECT

Co-Creators:

Alex Benjamin & CAT MCGEE

Playwright:

CAT MCGEE

Director:

CAT MCGEE

Cast (in alphabetical order): Kelsey Erhart, Mateo Hernandez, Becca Hurd, Anne Martin, Cat McGee, Em Modaff, Laura Nelson, Jermaine Robinson Jr., Shaina Schrooten, and Alison Smith.

Location:

The Newport Theatre, 956 W Newport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Dates:

Regular Run: Friday, January 31st, Saturday, February 1st, Friday, February 7th, and Saturday, February 8th, 2020

Curtain times:

Friday/Saturday at 7pm.

Tickets:

Regular run: $23. Tickets are currently available at Todaytix.com or the Today Tix app.

About the Artists

Cat McGee is the co-creator, writer, and director of The Hilary Duff Project. Now in its fourth iteration, and its second professional production in Chicago, this show truly is a labor of love. As an actor, credits include: The Man Who Corrupted Christmas (Inertia Theater), The Hilary Duff Project (MCL), and St. Joan (Greenhouse Theater). As an improviser, Cat has completed the training program at iO Theater and now performs regularly with her independent team, Dogfood. They have performed all over town, including at Second City, iO, Playground, and The Annoyance Theater. Dogfood currently holds the longest winning streak for iO's Cagematch, at a record 16 weeks. She has also co-lead improv workshops with Google and The Playground, as well as participated in workshops led by FUNWORKS Agency. She is represented by Promote Talent Agency. Instagram: @kitcatmcgee





