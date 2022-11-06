THE GODFATHER LIVE, with 61 Piece Orchestra, to Play Chicago's Auditorium Theatre

On Saturday, November 12th at 8 pm, ten-time Academy Award-winning masterpiece, The Godfather, will be screened and performed with a 61-piece orchestra in celebration of the iconic film's 50th anniversary, produced by CineConcerts and presented by Massimo Gallotta Productions. Relive the chilling portrait of the Sicilian clan's rise to power as the Chicago Philharmonic under the baton of John Jesensky performs Nino Rota's unforgettable score live to accompany the motion picture at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive in Chicago, IL. Tickets are available at MGPLive.com, at the Chicago Auditorium box office, or by phone at 312.341.2300.

Considered by many to be one of the greatest films of all time, The Godfather features Marlon Brando as the Corleone family patriarch, accompanied by career-making performances from Al Pacino, James Caan, and Robert Duvall. A concert experience you can't refuse!

Promoter Massimo Gallotta says "It is with great excitement that we are able to bring this masterful score and film in celebration of its 50th anniversary to Chicago at one of the world's premier entertainment venues, the Auditorium Theatre!"

The Godfather, released by Paramount Pictures in 1972 to popular and critical acclaim, tells the story of the Corleones and their rivalry with other New York crime families between 1945 and 1955, as the title character (Marlon Brando) hands over the reins of power to his youngest son (Al Pacino). Also starring James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, and Diane Keaton, the film won three Academy Awards - including Best Picture and Best Actor (Marlon Brando) - and established Coppola's reputation as one of the exciting new breed of directors who revolutionized Hollywood from the late-1960s onwards. In 2008, an Empire magazine vote saw The Godfather named the greatest film ever made, a distinction also awarded it by Entertainment Weekly and Metacritic. It came second in Sight & Sound's 2002 list and Time Out's 2003 readers' poll and is currently ranked at number two in IMDb's all-time list.

Producer of The Godfather LIVE, Justin Freer says "There is little film music as instantly recognizable as Nino Rota's opening music played on trumpet and only a handful of films as masterfully made as The Godfather. The marriage of these two masterpieces on stage live at the Auditorium Theatre will be a visual and aural treat like nothing else."

Composer Nino Rota achieved international acclaim in the 1950s and '60s for his work with Italian directors Federico Fellini and Luchino Visconti, scoring the likes of White Nights, The Leopard, La Dolce Vita, and 8 ½. His music for The Godfather, including its immortal "Love Theme from The Godfather," was ranked at #5 in the American Film Institute's list of the greatest scores ever written.

"We are proud to embrace the evolution of live experience, and we hope that this concert honors the many talented musicians that bring the music of the movies to life while giving everyone the ability to re-live one of the great masterpieces in Cinema."

For music lovers, filmgoers, and anyone looking for an exciting and unique concert experience.

For more information visit: www.auditoriumtheatre.org

CineConcerts is one of the leading producers of live and digital music experiences performed with visual media, and continues to redefine entertainment. Founded by Producer/Conductor Justin Freer and Producer/Writer Brady Beaubien, CineConcerts will engage over 4.8 million people worldwide in concert presentations in over 1,749 performances in 48 countries through 2022, and recently launched CineConcerts +PLUS - a global digital network and app suite with hundreds of exclusive podcast episodes and produced content. CineConcerts continues to work with some of the most prestigious orchestras and venues in the world including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, London Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra, and more. Recent and current live and digital concert experiences include Elf in Concert, The Pinball Concert (Digital), The Polar Express in Concert, Rudy in Concert, The Passion of the Christ in Concert, The Da Vinci Code in Concert, The Harry Potter Film Concert Series, Gladiator Live, The Godfather Live, It's a Wonderful Life in Concert, DreamWorks Animation In Concert, Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage 50th Anniversary Concert Tour, Breakfast at Tiffany's in Concert, and A Christmas Dream Live.



About Justin Freer (Producer / Conductor)

Justin Freer has established himself as one of the West Coast's most exciting musical voices and is a highly sought-after conductor and producer of film music concerts around the world. He has served as composer for several independent films and has written motion picture advertising music for some of 20th Century Fox Studios' biggest campaigns including Avatar, The Day the Earth Stood Still, Aliens in the Attic. As a conductor, Freer has appeared with some of the most well-known orchestras in the world including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, London Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, and the Philadelphia Orchestra. He is also one of the only conductors to have ever conducted in both the ancient Colosseum and Circus Maximus in Rome.

Freer has been recognized with numerous grants and awards from organizations including ASCAP, BMI, the Society of Composers and Lyricists, and the Henry Mancini Estate. He is the Founder and President of CineConcerts, a company dedicated to the preservation and concert presentation of film, curating and conducting hundreds of full-length music score performances live with film for such wide-ranging titles as Rudy, The Da Vinci Code, Gladiator, The Godfather, Breakfast at Tiffany's, It's a Wonderful Life, and the entire Harry Potter film franchise.

Mr. Freer earned both his B.A. and M.A. degrees in Music Composition from UCLA, where his principal composition teachers included Paul Chihara and Ian Krouse. In addition, he was mentored by legendary composer/conductor Jerry Goldsmith.

Massimo Gallotta Productions (MGP Live), a global producer of multimedia symphonic concerts and tours proudly presents to you Godfather Live! Fusing the richness and tradition of a full symphony orchestra and choir with breathtaking HD footage from iconic video game franchises, popular films, and other well-known entertainment brands; MGP Live is known worldwide for bringing to life the sights and sounds of classic media in reimagined ways. These curated experiences build upon the affection for classic properties and enhance the most poignant aspects of larger-than-life productions. Led by Founder and President, Massimo Gallotta; MGP Live has been producing and promoting culturally impactful programming with a distinct focus on Italian culture in the states and abroad since 2006. MGP Live is known most notably for producing the first ever US concert for Maestro Ennio Morricone, featuring a 200 piece orchestra at Radio City Music Hall as well as working with other icons such as Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, Joe Cocker, Patti Labelle, Roberto Benigni, Angelique Kidjo, and acclaimed Italian artist Pino Daniele.

About Chicago Philharmonic

Founded by musicians of the Lyric Opera Orchestra in 1989, The Chicago Philharmonic Society is a collaboration of over 250 of the highest-level classical musicians in the Midwest. Our orchestra, known as the Chicago Philharmonic, has been called one of the country's finest symphonic orchestras, and our unique chamber music ensembles perform as Chicago Phil Chamber. The brilliance of our structure is in our versatility - we curate the best ensemble for each concert from our exceptional pool of musicians, be it classical, jazz, pops, movie concerts, outreach programming, and everything else. The Illinois Council of Orchestras has awarded Chicago Philharmonic "Orchestra of the Year'' (2018), "Programming of the Year" (2019), "Community Relations of the Year" (2019), "Executive Director of the Year" (2020), and "Conductor of the Year" (2021). chicagophilharmonic.org

About Paramount Pictures Corporation

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television, and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, Insurge Pictures, MTV Films, and Nickelodeon Movies. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Media Distribution, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

About John Jesensky (Conductor)

JOHN JESENSKY earned his B.M. in Music Composition from the Hartt School of Music under the tutelage of composer Stephen Gryc, as well as leading wind ensemble conductor Glen Adsit. John was awarded his M.M. in Film Composition from New York University, where he studied with renowned film composers Ira Newborn and Sonny Kompanek. During his tenure at NYU, Jesensky's score for Michael Daugherty's short film, "Season's Greetings," won the Skirball Film Scoring Competition. Upon graduation, he was presented with the Elmer Bernstein Award for Film Composition. Several of his scores have made appearances and won awards at events such as the Cannes Film Festival, L.A. Film Festival, Austin Film Festival, Hollyshorts Film Festival, D.C. Film Festival, and Phoenix Film Festival. During his conducting tenure, he has directed some of the finest ensembles of North and South America, Europe, and Asia in performances of Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage, The Godfather: Live, It's a Wonderful Life, The Harry Potter Film Concert Series, along with countless other works. Jesensky remains an active film and classical composer/conductor in Los Angeles.