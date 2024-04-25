Cast Set for TINY FASCISTS: A BOY SCOUT MUSICAL at Annoyance Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to embark on a musical journey of an Annoyance Theater classic, Tiny Fascists: A Boy Scout Musical! In this new revival of the classic Annoyance original musical, Eagle Scouts on their way to the renowned Philmont Camp encounter a disaster, and only they can save themselves. This hilarious musical will take center stage at the Annoyance Theater starting on May 17th. It promises an unforgettable experience that is sure to bring laughs, joy and fun. And knots. There will be knots.

Join us for Tiny Fascists: A Boy Scout Musical! directed by Mick Napier, the artistic director of the Annoyance and author of Improvise: Scene from the Inside Out and Behind the Scenes: Improvising Long Form. The revival stars: Andrew Freeland, Austin Packard, Bruce Phillips, Craig Rennak, Edgar Nevarez, Jason Gies, Jayson Brooks, Jono Mammel, Mantas Dumcius, Ryan J. Hurdle, and Zachary Feuling with music direction by Lisa McQueen. Tiny Fascists: A Boy Scout Musical! premieres May 17th and runs every Friday at 8pm through June 28th at the Annoyance Theatre & Bar just east of the Belmont Red, Brown, & Purple stops. General admission tickets cost $20. Buy tickets here.

For over 35 years, The Annoyance Theatre has created some of Chicago's finest comedy. Home of Chicago's longest-running musical Co-ed Prison Sluts, as well as classics such as Splatter Theater, Steamworks the Musical, Shark Tank the Musical, and The Real Live Brady Bunch, The Annoyance uses improvisation to create new and original plays, musicals, sketch-comedy and more in a vibrant, creative atmosphere. Learn more at https://www.theannoyance.com