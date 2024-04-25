Cast Set for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Brightside Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Full cast and crew have been revealed for BrightSide Theatre’s upcoming production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, the rock opera that has been wowing audiences for 50 years. BrightSide Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass will lead a of 21 actors in the ever-popular retelling of the last days of Christ by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Music Direction will be by Phil Videckis, and choreography by Jake Ganzer. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, since its release as a concept album in 1970, has enjoyed success as a stage musical (revived several times on Broadway and in London’s West End, as well as touring around the world for many years), a feature film and a live television broadcast. The BrightSide production will play from June 7 – 23, at Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville. The press opening is Friday June 7 at 8 pm.



The cast directed by Jeffrey Cass will be led by Edward MacLennan of Bolingbrook as Jesus of Nazareth, Michael Davis Arnold of Chicago as Judas Iscariot, Meghan Kessel of Chicago as Mary Magdalene, Jon Cunningham of Schaumburg as Pontius Pilate, and Caleb Hand of Oak Forest as King Herod/Apostle/Roman Solider/First Priest. Playing key supporting roles are Stan Austin of Winfield as Caiaphas, Emma Widlowski of Park Ridge as Annas/Apostle, Tommy O’Brien of Chicago as Simon Zealotes, and Thomas Ferro of Mundelein as Peter.

The cast also includes Kassidy Alderman of Newark as Tormentor, Russell Badalamenti of Hoffman Estates as Pilate US/Roman Soldier/Apostle/3rd Priest, Julia Hope Budd of Chicago as Tormentor, Zach Gibson of Warrenville as Apostle, Amber Golich of Chicago as Tormentor, Erica Harrington of Westchester as Mary US,/Apostle, Erol Ibrahimovic of Chicago as Soldier/Apostle, Athena Kopulos of Chicago as Apostle, Mary Grace Martens of Chicago as Apostle, Thomas McMahon of Bradley as Apostle/Roman Soldier/Man by the Fire, Mary Schwark of Bradley as Apostle, and Shaina Summerville of Rolling Meadows as Maid by Fire/Apostle.

The production team for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR also includes Jeff Award nominee Kurt Ottinger (Lighting Design), Cheryl Newman (Costume Design), Tim Elliott (Sound Mixer), Jeff Sand (Technical Director), De Haddad (Stage Manager/Assistant Director), JJ O’Connell (Assistant Stage Manager), and Trent Bronson (Production Assistant). Scenic concept is by Jeffrey Cass.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will be performed at Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are $37.00 for adults and $32.00 for students and seniors. Tickets are on sale now at www.BrightSidetheatre.com or by phone at 630-447-TIXS (8497).