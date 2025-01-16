THE DA VINCI CODE Regional Premiere to be Presented at Drury Lane Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Drury Lane Theatre will open its 2025/26 with the Chicago Regional Premiere of The Da Vinci Code, based on the novel by Dan Brown, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, and directed by Elizabeth Margolius. Witness the action-packed novel live on stage as Professor Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu race against the clock to unlock the secrets of Da Vinci, April 9 – June 1, 2025 at Drury Lane Theatre.

Based on the best-selling novel of the century, Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code transforms into a thrilling new immersive experience in this Chicago Regional Premiere. Innovative staging and dynamic effects plunge you into a world where renowned professor Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu race through a labyrinth of ancient clues and modern dangers. As shadows hold secrets, surveillance lurks at every turn, and centuries-old conspiracies emerge in real time, you'll discover The Da Vinci Code as you've never encountered it before. What truths hide behind sacred walls? What deadly traps await those who dare to seek answers? Experience the theatrical event of the year that transforms one of the most provocative thrillers ever told into a pulse-pounding journey of revelation.



The creative team includes Elizabeth Margolius (director-last directed Drury Lane’s groundbreaking production of The Fiddler on The Roof), Scott Penner (scenic designer), Nicole Boylan (Costume Designer), Lee Fiskness (lighting designer), Joshua Schmidt (sound designer and composer), Anthony Churchill (co-projection designer), Mike Tutaj (co-projection designer), Bridget Rzymski (wig and hair designer), Eva Breneman (dialect coach), Darren Leonard (associate director), and Larry Baker (production stage manager).

Comments