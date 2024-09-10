THE BOOK OF MORMON Ticket Lottery Announced At Broadway In Chicago

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway In Chicago has announced the return engagement of THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, is now playing with a lottery! Fans can now participate in a digital lottery for a chance to purchase $25 tickets, available for all performances running September 10-15.

Entries open at 9 a.m. CT the day before each performance and close at 5 p.m. CT each day. Winners will be notified via email shortly after entries close and will have just one hour to secure their tickets. Seat locations may vary per performance. Enter the lottery at https://bit.ly/BIC25drawing.

In addition to the lottery, a limited number of $49 day-of-show Rush tickets will be available for all performances throughout the run. Patrons can purchase a maximum of two Rush tickets per person, exclusively at the Cadillac Palace Theatre Box Office. Please note, Rush tickets must be purchased in person, and box office hours are updated weekly at https://bit.ly/BIC_BOhours.

Don’t miss your chance to experience this critically acclaimed musical during its strictly limited engagement of 8 performances at Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph) from September 10 through September 15. Additional ticket information and the performance schedule are provided below.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O’Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning ‘Best Theatre Show’ at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe.

THE BOOK OF MORMON has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

For more information, visit thebookofmormontour.com

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual ticket prices range from $40.00 to $160.00 with a select number of premium seats available and may be purchased at www.BroadwayInChicago.com. Tickets for groups of 10 or more will be available by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

Comments