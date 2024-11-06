THE BEATRIX POTTER HOLIDAY PARTY Returns To Chicago Children's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago Children's Theatre's The Beatrix Potter Holiday Party is making its annual return, culminating a fall U.S. tour.

Performances at CCT's West Loop home at 100 S. Racine St. are November 23-December 29. Press openings are Saturday and Sunday, November 23 and 24, at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Kids up to 8 watch with surprise, awe and delight as four adorable Beatrix Potter animal stories spring to life during this clever 60-minute trunk and puppet show. Parents watch the show, and their toddlers, with just as much love as they witness their little ones grow ever more wide-eyed at the magic of live theater.

Three charming storytellers unlock four vintage trunks, pull levers and turn cranks to reveal your family's favorite Beatrix Potter animal adventures. In proper English accent and period costumes, the actors weave toy theater magic with Beatrix Potter's classic narration while recruiting kids to chime in at interactive moments, all accompanied by a veritable one-man-band playing original music on guitar, banjo, cello and toy piano.

This year's stories are “The Tale of Tom Kitten,” “The Tailor of Gloucester,” “The Tale of Mr. Jeremy Fisher,” and of course, “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.”

﻿After the show, families gather in CCT's lobby to play with the puppets, take pictures with the cast, enjoy Beatrix Potter-inspired crafts and holiday treats courtesy Eli's Cheesecake, and celebrate the holidays making new friends with other families from all over Chicago.

Now in its ninth season, Chicago Children's Theatre's holiday-show-plus-after-party has been the first introduction to live theater for thousands of Chicago's youngest theatergoers. The Chicago Reader calls it “dazzling, brisk at under an hour, and sweet as can be.”

Join the tradition, dress in your holiday finest, and bring the whole family. Or come as you are with your neighborhood playgroup. Tickets also make wonderful gifts for families with children 8 and under.

The Beatrix Potter Holiday Party runs November 23-December 29 at Chicago Children's Theatre, 100 S. Racine, in Chicago's West Loop. Performances are Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Exceptions: No 9:30 a.m. show Saturday, December 21. Added 2 p.m. show Saturday, December 21, plus added holiday week performances Monday, December 23, Tuesday, December 24, and Friday, December 27 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The Beatrix Potter Holiday Party runs 60 minutes, followed by the holiday party. Recommended for ages 8 and under.

Tickets are $45.25, including fees, and are on sale now at chicagochildrenstheatre.org. Mark your calendar and purchase early, because many performances will sell out. Call CCT Guest Services, (312) 374-8835, or email boxoffice@chicagochildrenstheatre.org to learn about weekday morning matinees and discounted rates for schools, playgroups, birthday parties and scouting groups.

Chicago Children's Theatre is a “no shushing” theater. It is centrally located in the former 12th District Chicago Police Station, now home to the city's largest professional theater devoted to children and young families. It's minutes from I-90 and I-290, as well as downtown and Ashland Avenue. Free, onsite parking is available on the south side of the theater. Free street parking can be found nearby on weekends, or try the Impark parking lot, 1301 W. Madison St.

Access performances for The Beatrix Holiday Party

Sensory Friendly

Saturday, December 7 and Saturday, December 14 at 9:30 a.m.

ASL and Open Captions

Sunday, December 8 at 9:30 a.m.

Audio Description and Touch Tour

Saturday, December 21 at 2 p.m.

*Tickets must be purchased two weeks prior to performance

For more, go to chicagochildrenstheatre.org/access_performances or email access@chicagochildrenstheatre.org.

This ninth production of The Beatrix Potter Holiday Party follows Chicago Children's Theatre's fall U.S. tour of its traveling production, Peter Rabbit and Friends, which made stops in Arkansas, Missouri, Florida, New York, Texas and Wisconsin.

The original creators of The Beatrix Potter Holiday Party are Chicago Children's Theatre Director of Production Will Bishop, with Lara Carling, Kay Kron, Grace Needlman and Ray Rehberg. Will Bishop directs. Cast members are Lily Emerson, Felix Mayes and Charlie Malave. Puppets are by Grace Needlman. Original music is by Ray Rehberg and Charlie Malave. Costumes are by Janelle Manno, based on original designs by Jillian Gryzlak. Lighting designer is Becca Jeffords. Sound designer is Charlie Malave. Emilie Wingate is puppet assistant. Anastar Alvarez is production coordinator. Understudies are Magdalena Dalzell, Diego Vazquez Gomez and Quinn Rigg.

For more, visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org, follow the company on Instagram and Facebook, and subscribe to its YouTube channel, CCTv: Virtual Theatre and Learning from Chicago Children's Theatre.

