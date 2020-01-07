THE ANXIETY VARIETY SHOW Announced At RhinoFest

The Anxiety Variety Show is a vaudevillian variety show starring Cal Walker, their crippling anxiety, and YOU!

Writer-performer Cal Walker demonstrates all of the talents anxiety contains in this darkly funny and intimately true solo show.

Beginning with Cal's first experiences of anxiety and continuing into the future, The Anxiety Variety Show uses audience participation, puppetry, and original music to tell a story that is equal parts sardonic, uncompromising, and unflinchingly honest.

Thursdays, Jan 23 & 30 and Feb. 6, 13, & 20 7:00PM, Prop Thtr Located at 3502 N. Elston Ave., Chicago IL. Tickets are $15 online and Pay-What-You-Can (suggested $15) at the door Purchase tickets here.



