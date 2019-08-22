TAPESTRY UNRAVELED: THE MUSIC OF CAROLE KING Comes to Raue Center

Raue Center For The Arts announces "Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King" will return to downtown Crystal Lake in 2019! Fans of the iconic Queen of Pop will enjoy this unique and unforgettable tribute experience featuring Tina Naponelli at 8 p.m. on September 14, 2019.

"Nothing pleases us more at Raue Center than to collaborate with and support emerging artists," says Raue Center Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "Tina Naponelli is one of the finest rising stars and a great regional talent! Her passion for detail in her vocals is second to none," Kuranda continues. "We are thrilled that she's starting to tour more and more nationally!"

Hailed as one of the most successful and talented female pop artists, King has carved out an iconic place in music history. King began her rise to the music hall of fame as the songwriter of classics like "Will You Love Me Tomorrow (The Shirelles) and "Take Good Care of My Baby" (Bobby Vee). In 1971, King's solo album "Tapestry" launched her to the top of the charts with hits like "I Feel the Earth Move" and "Natural Woman," winning her four Grammy Awards for Best Record, Song, and Album of the Year, as well as Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female Honors.

With her powerful voice and soulful dedication, Naponelli has captured the true essence of King in this unique and unforgettable tribute experience. Backed by a bold five-piece band, Naponelli pays homage to the iconic Queen of Pop with impressive renditions of "I Feel the Earth Move," "Chains" and "You've Got a Friend" from King's "Tapestry" album as well as other favorites.

A Crystal Lake native, Naponelli is no stranger to the entertainment industry. She is a proud graduate of North Central College, where she studied theatre performance. Since graduating, Naponelli has created successful cabarets in tribute to Sara Bareilles and hits from the kings and queens of the music industry. She has also gone on to be a part of several theatrical productions, with recent theatre credits including "Tomorrow Morning" (Kokandy Productions), "Beehive" and "Suds: The Rocking 60's Musical" (Williams Street Repertory), "It's a Wonderful Life" and "Columbinus 2.0" (American Theater Company).

Tickets start at $22 ($26 at the door) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.





