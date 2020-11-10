Strawdog Theatre Presents HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS

Reimagined in an all-new virtual production performed live December 5 – 20, 2020.

Strawdog Theatre Company's annual holiday hit Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins returns for the third consecutive year, reimagined in an all-new virtual production performed live December 5 - 20, 2020.

The interactive family favorite is based on the award-winning book by Eric Kimmel, with book and adaptation by ensemble member Michael Dailey*, music and lyrics by Jacob Combs, direction by Spencer Ryan Diedrick and music direction by Celia Villacres. Tickets ($25 - $30) go on sale Friday, November 20 at www.strawdog.org. The press opening is Sunday, December 6 at 1 pm.

Hershel will feature Rebecca Keeshin as Hershel with Julia Atkins, Sonia Goldberg and Ian Michael Minh. Understudies: Hannah Antman and Brandon Burns.

Will Hershel of Ostropool outsmart the goblins who haunt the old synagogue so that villagers can celebrate Hanukkah? In this virtual adaptation of the Caldecott Honor-winning book, the story comes to life with music and a little bit of magic for families of all ages to sing along and enjoy.

Performance schedule: Saturdays and Sunday at 1 pm and 4 pm.

The production team includes Aly Amidei* (scenic and costume design), Kyle Hamman* (virtual technical director), Manny Ortiz* (props design), Becca Levy* (dramaturg and Jewish educational consultant) Karissa Murrell Myers* (casting director), Paul Cook* (production manager) and Michelle Altman (assistant director and stage manager).

Following the production, Strawdog will share a portion of ticket sales with The Jewish Council on Urban Affairs, working to transform Chicago into a city free of poverty, racism and antisemitism. For additional information, visit jcua.org.

