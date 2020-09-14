Strawdog Theatre Company Announces All-Virtual 33rd Season

Their season includes THE FOUR, RUN THE BEAST DOWN and more!

Strawdog Theatre Company, under the leadership of Interim Artistic Director Kamille Dawkins* has announced its 33rd season, featuring four virtual productions:

Friday, September 25, 2020 at 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm

The Four

An original poem performed live by Strawdog ensemble members that speaks to the company's four core values - community, challenge, ensemble and genuine connection - and their effect on our past, present and future. Written and directed by interim artistic director Kamille Dawkins, The Four will be broadcast on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/strawdogtheatre. Casting will be announced shortly. The performance is FREE with a suggested donation of $15. For additional information, visit www.strawdog.org.

October 2 - 25, 2020

Run The Beast Down - Digital U.S. Premiere!

Charlie has lost his job, his girlfriend and countless hours of sleep. Worse still, he's being haunted by a fox. Set in London after the 2008 financial crash, British playwright Titas Halder's play takes us on the rollercoaster of one man's obsession. Directed by ensemble member Elly Green and featuring Gage Wallace, Run The Beast Down is a thrilling experiment in intimate storytelling. Following the production, Strawdog will make a donation to Lakeview Pantry, an organization that works to overcome hunger, improve mental wellness, and achieve life goals.

December 5 - 20, 2020

Hershel and The Hanukkah Goblins

Strawdog is bringing back its holiday family favorite Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblin, reimagined to be enjoyed in the comfort of your home. Based on the award-winning book by Eric Kimmel, Hershel is adapted by ensemble member Michael Dailey*, with music and lyrics by Jacob Combs and direction by Spencer Ryan Diedrick. Following the production, Strawdog will make a donation to The Jewish Council on Urban Affairs, working to transform Chicago into a city free of poverty, racism and antisemitism.

March 8 - 28, 2021

How Do We Navigate Space?

A series of video monologues sourced from our Chicago community, that explore true stories of how we navigate physical space and what that says about our society during a time of pandemic and social justice. Directed by Denise Yvette Serna. Following the production, Strawdog will make a donation to Black Lives Matter Chicago.

Comments Interim Artistic Director Kamille Dawkins, "There are so many questions and unknowns. We as a company, have seen our own ups and downs, but we hold true to our values. We are desperate to engage and give back to our community. Each piece of our virtual season will explore experiences of what is possible during times of challenge. For each production, we will make a donation to charities bettering our Chicago Community"

Tickets for Strawdog Theatre's 2020-21 season will go on sale at a later date at www.strawdog.org.

*Denotes Strawdog ensemble/company members.

