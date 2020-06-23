Steppenwolf Announces 2020/21 Reset Season

Steppenwolf Theatre Company announced its 2020/21 Reset Season today featuring a truncated four play lineup (originally six plays) with flexible dates to allow for greater agility in the time of COVID-19, accompanied with a robust slate of original virtual programming. Still kicking off the season, now in mid-December, is world premiere Good Night, and Good Luck by Matt Charman, based on the Academy Award-winning screenplay by George Clooney and Grant Heslov and directed by Artistic Director Anna D. Shapiro. The Reset Season includes the return of last season's sold-out hit, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, based on The New York Times bestselling novel by Erika L. Sánchez, adapted by Isaac Gómez and directed by ensemble member Sandra Marquez. This marks the first time in Steppenwolf history a Steppenwolf for Young Adults' production has transferred to the main stage. It is followed by Last Night and the Night Before, a poetic and heartbreaking portrait of Black Love by Donnetta Lavinia Grays directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton, and closing out the 20/21 season is Choir Boy by Academy Award-winning ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney. Members will receive priority access to a fifth play-Seagull, translated, adapted and directed by ensemble member Yasen Peyankov, which opens the new theater building in Fall 2021.

Steppenwolf is offering an exciting way for audiences to stay connected and engaged with "Steppenwolf NOW" - a new virtual programming stream available to those who purchase a 20/21 Classic Membership, Black Card or RED card. Featuring original, provocative content commissioned from some of the top playwrights in the country specifically for the virtual platform, this next season features thrilling new work from ensemble members Rajiv Joseph (Guards at the Taj, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) and Bruce Norris (Downstate, Clybourne Park - Pulitzer Prize), along with Mia Chung (Catch as Catch Can), Isaac Gómez (La Ruta), Donnetta Lavinia Grays (Last Night and the Night Before), James Ijames (Kill Move Paradise, The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington), and more to be announced.

Knowing that the future of the theater relies on an investment now, Steppenwolf offers Risk Free Membership-a guarantee that should the theater not be able to perform or patrons don't feel comfortable attending due to COVID-19, it will be easy to receive a refund.

"Steppenwolf is the longest-standing ensemble-based theater company in the country; everything we do is about the collision of human experience. Acknowledging the uncertainty that lies ahead, we made the difficult decision to cancel our production of Bess Wohl's Barcelona and to move the world premiere of Vichet Chum's Bald Sisters to our 21/22 Season, to allow for greater flexibility. It is important to us that when we do return, we do so with a selection of productions that allow for large ensemble participation, which is the core of who we are," shares Artistic Director Anna D. Shapiro.

"Our Reset Season lets us stay true to our ensemble-driven mission while remaining as nimble as possible during this unsure time. Our risk free membership makes it easy for our loyal audiences to continue to invest in us, which in turn makes it possible for us to carry on. When we are back, the celebration will be big onstage and off."

Steppenwolf NOW - A Virtual Stage

Steppenwolf NOW is a new virtual programming stream offering opportunities to generate innovative and provocative art. The programming launched this May with the all-ensemble cast virtual reading of Seagull followed in June with an epic radio play production of Arthur Miller's The American Clock featuring more than 30 ensemble members including Jon Michael Hill, John Malkovich, Laurie Metcalf, Jeff Perry, Molly Regan and Lois Smith. Later in the summer, members receive an online incarnation of Academy Award-winning ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney's In the Red and Brown Water directed by longtime collaborator and ensemble member Tina Landau. These offerings have made it possible for Steppenwolf to bring more ensemble members together in one production and season than ever before in its 45-year history.

As virtual projects continue into next season, Steppenwolf NOW announces newly commissioned work created exclusively for the virtual platform from ensemble members Rajiv Joseph and Bruce Norris, as well as commissions from Mia Chung, and James Ijames and thrilling plays by Isaac Gómez and Donnetta Lavinia Grays with more to follow. Steppenwolf Members receive special access to all content.

"While you can't recreate the feeling of live theater, you can evoke the feeling it brings. That's why I'm so excited about Steppenwolf NOW and all the incredible opportunities it presents-already with our virtual offerings of the Seagull table read and the radio play of The American Clock we've had more ensemble member participation in one season than ever before. The upcoming commissions created specifically for this digital platform from notable playwrights including our ensemble members Rajiv Joseph and Bruce Norris are rare and special works," adds Shapiro.

Risk Free Membership

Membership has never meant more-the future of the theatre depends on it. Recognizing the many concerns and questions about what a return to the theater might look like-and that committing to a 20/21 membership might cause more pause than one would wish-Steppenwolf is offering the opportunity to renew today to restore tomorrow with a Risk Free Membership guarantee.

If COVID-19 circumstances impede the 20/21 season by either NOT allowing performances or by making patrons feel uncomfortable returning to the theater, Steppenwolf offers its members three alternatives: 1) Call Audience Services for a full refund of your ticket value 2) Put your membership dollars on account to be used for a future Steppenwolf production 3) Donate your ticket value in your continued investment in Steppenwolf's future, and continue to receive access to our ensemble-driven virtual programming. The best way to support Steppenwolf is to renew or purchase a membership now. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org/membership.

Reset Season

Steppenwolf will now produce four of its originally announced six plays in the 2020/21 Season. The two plays no longer in the season are Vichet Chum's Bald Sisters and Bess Wohl's Barcelona. The world adaptation of Yasen Peyankov's Seagull will still open the new theater building, which has shifted its opening from Summer 2021 to Fall 2021. Audiences will be able to purchase a five-play package including Seagull as a Membership option.

Kicking off the season with a large ensemble cast is the world premiere stage adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck by Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies), based on the Oscar-nominated screenplay by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, directed by Tony-winning ensemble member Anna D. Shapiro (The Minutes, August: Osage County), currently scheduled to open December 13, 2020. Dates for the remaining productions will be solidified in the coming months to allow for the most flexibility.

Next Steppenwolf brings to the mainstage the critically acclaimed production of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter based on the best-selling novel by Erika L. Sánchez, which had a sold-out run this past spring that was cut short due to COVID-19. Adapted by Isaac Gómez and directed by ensemble member Sandra Marquez, ensemble member Karen Rodriguez will reprise her role in this vibrant coming-of-age story set in Chicago.

Following is Last Night and the Night Before, a poetic and heartbreaking portrait of Black Love by Donnetta Lavinia Grays, directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton. Ensemble member Namir Smallwood, who has received major critical acclaim for his work over the past two seasons in True West and Bug, returns to the stage for Grays's masterpiece.

Fresh off a hit Broadway run and Tony nomination, Choir Boy by Academy Award-winning ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight, David Makes Man-Peabody Award, MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT) makes its Steppenwolf debut featuring ensemble members James Vincent Meredith​ and ​Austin Pendleton. This elegy to quiet rebellion, filled with the sound of longing and aspiration, is a love song in pianissimo to the unseen heart that beats inside us all.

The extraordinarily funny and magical world premiere adaptation of Seagull by Anton Chekov, translated, adapted and directed by ensemble member Yasen Peyankov and stacked with an all Ensemble cast, will still be the first show to open Steppenwolf's stunning theater-in-the-round. The original timeline for the building opening was Summer 2021 and has been adjusted to Fall 2021. For more information about the building, visit steppenwolf.org/buildingonexcellence.

Announcing Steppenwolf for Young Adults' 20/21 Season

Audio Play of George Orwell's Animal Farm

and the Remount of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter

SYA season investigates hope-a place where past and future meet

Understanding the challenges that teachers and students will be facing in the fall, Steppenwolf for Young Adults (SYA) is offering work to keep teens connected and creative while still being flexible to school needs during this uncertain moment.

"With world and national events rapidly changing the way students access learning, it's more important than ever that Chicago Public School teachers can rely on Steppenwolf for Young Adults to remain steady in our commitment to offering world class theatre for teen audiences through our education programming," shares Steppenwolf for Young Adults Artistic Director Hallie Gordon.

Steppenwolf is proud to produce two productions per season from their nationally recognized Young Adults series, which is focused on creating professional plays specifically for a teen and family audience. SYA brings the same professional caliber of work to these plays that we bring to all Steppenwolf productions.

Animal Farm

Based on the book by George Orwell

Adapted for radio by Steve Pickering

From the stage adaptation by Althos Low

Audio play available for free streaming to all teachers and students with reservation

October - November 2020

Recommended for grades 8+

For the first time SYA will produce an Audio Play, which will be based on the critically acclaimed 2014 production of George Orwell's Animal Farm adapted by Althos Low. A topical piece with an important election come November, Orwell's Animal Farm is an allegorical look at a group of farm animals who rebel against their human farmer, hoping to create a society where the animals can be equal, free and happy. But in the wake of a revolution, will power corrupt even the noblest of causes?

The Audio Play will be accessible for streaming in the classroom or should school not return in the fall, SYA will make it accessible to their teachers and students' homes. Along with this offering, participants will work with the Steppenwolf teaching artists, either in the classroom or virtually, and as always, SYA will be creating an exciting new curriculum around this audio play.

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter

Based on the book by Erika L. Sánchez

Adapted by Isaac Gómez

Directed by ensemble member Sandra Marquez

Featuring ensemble member Karen Rodriguez

February - March 2021

in the Upstairs Theater

Recommended for grades 8+

At its heart, this is a Chicago story about family, community, and coming together even when that feels impossible. I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter follows Julia, a Chicago high school student as she navigates the trials and tribulations of following her dreams of becoming a writer alongside the death of her older sister, Olga-who might not have been quite as perfect as she seemed.

This poignant and vibrant new work is a love story to young Chicanas who, in trying to find the truth about the people and the world around them, end up finding themselves. This story is a timeless reminder that no matter one's country of origin, no matter what language one speaks, or what status one occupies, we all have dreams.

The SYA run of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter features four weeks of student matinee performances reaching more than 6,000 students in Chicagoland. 100 CPS classrooms will receive free workshops that explore themes of the play and classroom teachers will receive free professional development and curricular support, allowing them to build upon content from the novel and play.

Steppenwolf's longtime partner, Storycatchers Theatre, a nonprofit that works with youth in the juvenile justice system, will be engaging closely with SYA throughout the season. Storycatchers Theatre will use the themes of George Orwell's Animal Farm as a springboard for their next playwriting cycle and will tour the remount of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter to three juvenile justice facilities following the run.

"On behalf of Storycatchers Theatre, I am very excited at the prospect of a 2021 spring tour of our facilities for detained and incarcerated youth by Steppenwolf for Young Adults. After witnessing I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter last March, and the wealth of personal storytelling it inspired from our youth, we look forward to the return of this moving and magical production. It is our great hope that all of our youth will have the opportunity to participate in the workshops and experience the joy of live theater, many of them for the first time," Meade Palidofsky, Artistic Director and Founder, Storycatchers Theatre.

Group Tickets

For any questions regarding student matinees, please contact Abhi Shrestha at ashrestha@steppenwolf.org. To book a group of 10 or more for a public performance, email groups@steppenwolf.org for more information and to be added to our groups waitlist for next season.

Study guides and additional resources for educators, teens and community organizations can be found at steppenwolf.org/education.

Virtual Programs

Since mid-March, Steppenwolf Education has produced an incredible array of free virtual programming including nearly 20 online workshops reaching over 3,000 people of all ages from across the globe-from Australia to Malta to Singapore and the Philippines. Virtual workshops are archived on Steppenwolf's website for viewing, and plans continue for ongoing virtual work throughout the season. Steppenwolf Education is committed to adding accessibility services for virtual programming, recognizing the new challenges the deaf/hard of hearing community are facing in the shift to online platforms. steppenwolf.org/virtualsteped.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company's 2020/21 Reset Season

To allow for the most flexibility as they follow recommended guidelines from local government and health officials, play run dates will be solidified closer to the start of the season

World Premiere

Good Night, and Good Luck

By ​Matt Charman

Based on the screenplay by ​George Clooney​ and ​Grant Heslov

Directed by ensemble member ​Anna D. Shapiro

Produced by special arrangement by Jean Doumanian, Robert Fox, George Clooney and Grant Heslov; Executive Producer: Andrew Higgie

Complete cast features ensemble members​Alana Arenas, Ian Barford, Audrey Francis, Tom Irwin​ and William Petersen along with Jordan Brodess, Keith Gallagher and Joey Slotnick

First Preview December 2, 2020; opening December 13, 2020

In the ​Downstairs Theater

1953: Dark days in Washington, D.C. Senator Joseph McCarthy wages his ruthless campaign against all those he deems "Un-American," public trust in the institutions of government is in perilous decline and a panicked gloom grips the nation. All that stands in the way of the continued disintegration of the American body politic is Edward R. Murrow, his room of intrepid journalists and one black-and-white newscast destined to change the course of this country's civic life. This world premiere adaptation of George Clooney's Oscar-nominated film is a stark, fast-moving and timely look at the treacherous business of telling truths in dark times.

Fifteen years after the release of the much-lauded film, this world premiere will hit Steppenwolf's stage at the height of 2020's election cycle. Against the backdrop of this highly charged political atmosphere, Steppenwolf's ensemble and Artistic Director Anna D. Shapiro are eager to tell this prescient tale about a heroic moment in American history where those with everything to lose decided to stand up and call out injustice.

World Premiere - Returning as a main series play after a sold-out run!

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter

Based on the book by Erika L. Sánchez

Adapted by Isaac Gómez

Directed by ensemble member Sandra Marquez

In the Upstairs Theater

An adaptation of Erika L. Sánchez's award-winning novel, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter follows Julia, a Chicago high school student as she navigates trials and tribulations of following her dreams of becoming a writer alongside the death of her sister, Olga-who might not have been quite as perfect as she seemed. Sánchez has created an indelible protagonist in student Julia Reyes, who searches for her truest self while navigating the struggles of adolescence-depression, grief, self-doubt-in addition to the anxieties unique to a child of immigrants with a foot in two very different worlds. Julia is torn between a future limited by the same socioeconomic forces that curtail the opportunities open to her parents and her fervent ambitions to seek a more expansive life for herself as a writer.

They are thrilled to return I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter to Steppenwolf after its sold-out world premiere with Steppenwolf for Young Adults was cut short in March. At its heart, this is a Chicago story about family, community and coming together even when that feels impossible. It's a timeless reminder that no matter one's country of origin, no matter what language one speaks, or what status one occupies, we all have dreams. The opportunity to re-imagine this play for our members allows us to share the beauty and complexities within our beloved city with a wider audience: a Chicago story bringing us back together at Steppenwolf.

Chicago Premiere

Last Night and the Night Before

By ​Donnetta Lavinia Grays

Directed by ​Valerie Curtis-Newton

Featuring ensemble member​ Namir Smallwood with Ayanna Bria Bakari, Sydney Charles and Jessica Dean Turner

In the ​Downstairs Theater

A young woman is on the run. From what, she will not say. Arriving on the doorstep of her older sister's Brooklyn brownstone with her ten-year-old daughter Sam, but without her loyal husband, her presence asks more questions than it answers as everyone in her orbit is thrown off balance and into one another. As Sam becomes increasingly haunted by the life she was forced to leave in Georgia, the adults are forced to consider what they must sacrifice to break a cycle of despair. Stunning, poetic and heartbreaking, Donnetta Lavinia Grays's portrait of Black Love explores the complex forms family can take.

Donnetta Lavinia Grays's play is a perfect example of the kind of dynamic American Realism that speaks to both the Steppenwolf Ensemble and its audiences. Exquisitely drawn characters, perfectly structured narrative and a truly original voice inhabit the world of Sam, the young narrator, as she stands in the middle of a familial web whose truth is ever-changing and for whom salvation is elusive. To inhabit this world as theatre makers and to witness it as theatre goers will be something none of us will soon forget.

Choir Boy

By ensemble member ​Tarell Alvin McCraney

Featuring ensemble members ​James Vincent Meredith​ and ​Austin Pendleton with Daniel Kyri

In the ​Downstairs Theater

Pharus Young, now a senior at the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, an institution committed to building "strong, ethical Black men," endeavors to be the best leader of the school's prestigious choir in its 50-year history. But in a world built on rites and rituals, should he conform to the expectations of his peers in order to gain the respect he desperately seeks? Written by Oscar-winning ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight), this Tony-nominated play-threaded throughout with soul-stirring a cappella gospel hymns-is the story of a young gay Black man and his battle between identity and community.

Tarell Alvin McCraney is one of our country's most important voices. Speaking as he does for both the unseen masses and the spectacularly singular, there is simply no journey he goes on that Steppenwolf would not want to follow. Choir Boy is an elegy to quiet rebellion, filled with the sound of longing and aspiration. It is a love song in pianissimo to the unseen heart that beats inside us all. The company is thrilled to bring this beautiful story "home."

World Premiere Adaptation

Seagull

By ​Anton Chekhov

Translated and adapted by ensemble member ​Yasen Peyankov

Directed by ensemble member​ Yasen Peyankov

Featuring ensemble members ​Ian Barford, Cliff Chamberlain, Francis Guinan, Tim Hopper, Sandra Marquez, James Vincent Meredith, Caroline Neff, Karen Rodriguez​and​ Namir Smallwood

In the ​NEW theater-in-the-round

In a giant country house filled to overflow on a long summer weekend in the Russian countryside, three generations collide in Yasen Peyankov's extraordinarily funny and magical adaption of Anton Chekhov's Seagull, the play that will open our new theater-in-the-round. In classic Chekhovian style, an all Ensemble cast will wrestle with the eternal questions that haunt the intellectual artist class: What is Love? What is Art? When is Lunch? Please join us for this historical moment in Steppenwolf's journey as we explore the work that inspired us, laugh at the battles that consume us and celebrate, together, all that makes us grateful for each other.

We chose Seagull to open the new theater for so many reasons. There is, first and foremost, the play itself: a timeless look at how aspiration and desire infect and inform our relationship, not just with others, but with ourselves. Its compassionate and loving examination of both the futility and necessity of longing in our lives is shown through the exquisitely etched cast of characters that inhabit this impossibly humor-filled world. But also, at its heart, the story of Seagull is deeply meaningful to us, wrestling as it does with generational battles about not just the meaning of art but its necessity at all. And of course, all of this plays out within a group of people who love each other more than they don't and who need each other more than they know. At this moment, this play, and our company, are together. We want to share that with our audiences.

