Paula Poundstone to Perform at Raue Center in September

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Iconic comedian Paula Poundstone will bring her razor-sharp observational humor and legendary spontaneity to the stage at Raue Center For The Arts on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at 7 PM.

Known for her intelligent, curious, and effortlessly funny take on the world, Poundstone has been a mainstay of American comedy for decades. She is a regular panelist on NPR’s Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me, hosts the popular weekly podcast Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone and tours theaters nationwide, where no two shows are ever the same, thanks to her quick wit and audience interaction.

Paula has starred in multiple HBO comedy specials, including Cats, Cops and Stuff, which earned a CableACE Award for Best Comedy Special. She made history as the first female comedian to host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and has provided live coverage of national political conventions and presidential events for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and the Emmy Awards.

Her television credits include two series, both titled The Paula Poundstone Show, while film audiences know her voice as “Forgetter Paula” in Pixar’s Inside Out and Inside Out 2. An accomplished author, her book The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness was a Thurber Prize semifinalist, and its audiobook was an AUDIE Award finalist for Audiobook of the Year. She has also released five comedy albums and appears in numerous documentaries highlighting influential comedians of our time.

With her unmatched ability to find humor in the everyday—and the unexpected—Paula Poundstone promises an evening of smart, laugh-out-loud comedy audiences won’t soon forget.