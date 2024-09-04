Shattered Globe's To Present Works From Sarah Ruhl, Kenneth Londergan and More for 2024/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago's Shattered Globe Theatre has unveiled its 2024-25 season, launching in October with the Midwest premiere of Sarah Ruhl's bewitching new dark comedy, Becky Nurse of Salem, followed by a revival of Kenneth Lonergan's comic masterpiece, Lobby Hero, and the Midwest premiere of a classic, Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities, in a new adaptation by Brendan Pelsue.

Becky Nurse of Salem, Shattered Globe's 34th season opener, is a darkly comic exploration of the Salem witch trials' legacy. It's penned by Chicago native Sarah Ruhl, one of America's top contemporary playwrights. Shattered Globe has secured Polly Noonan, Ruhl's creative muse and frequent collaborator, to direct. The cast includes Shattered Globe Ensemble Members Linda Reiter as Becky, Rebecca Jordan as the Witch and Adam Schulmerich in multiple roles.

Becky Nurse is a quick-witted tour guide at the Salem Museum of Witchcraft, where she's straining to navigate life in post-Obama America. She's also a descendant of Rebecca Nurse, who was executed for witchcraft in 1692. In today's “lock her up” era, Ruhl's new work delves into a woman grappling with her family's past while finding her own voice with a little help from a witch.

Let Becky Nurse of Salem cast her spell on you this October. It is, after all, the Season of the Witch. Performances are October 4 – November 16. Press opening is Thursday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Next, Shattered Globe Artistic Producer Nate Santana will direct Kenneth Lonergan's 2001 comedic masterpiece, Lobby Hero. Time Out New York called it “A masterpiece. The best drama, the best comedy and the best romance of the year, all rolled into one.”

Lobby Hero is set during the graveyard shift at a mid-rise apartment foyer in Manhattan. A rudderless security guard, his demanding supervisor, a rookie cop, and her self-centered partner are forced to navigate whether doing the wrong thing for the right reason can ever be justified. As Ben Brantley of The New York Times wrote, "motives come in every shade but black and white" in Lobby Hero, creating a 'combustible brew of impulses.'"

Charm, romance, and humor abound in this darkly comedic drama by Lonergan, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of Manchester by the Sea. Performances of Lobby Hero are January 24 – March 1, 2025. Press opening is Thursday, January 30 at 7 p.m.

It's the best of times, and it's the worst of times. Still today. So what better time to take a new look at A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens? Shattered Globe will present the Midwest premiere of Brendan Pelsue's bold new adaptation of Dickens' classic tale of revolution.

Acclaimed Chicago director Mikael Burke will make his Shattered Globe debut staging this new riff on Dickens' classic, chillingly timely novel about privilege, poverty and political adaptation. A Tale of Two Cities may be 165 years old, but with Burke at the helm, Shattered Globe's new production will remind us that some things never change.

Or, can they? In a society where the gap between the rich and poor widens, and the cries for revolution grow louder, one can hope. Performances of A Tale of Two Cities are April 18-May 31, 2025. Press opening is Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

“Shattered Globe's 34th season offers many compelling opportunities to showcase the work of our talented ensemble and introduce exceptional new artists to our audiences,” said Producing Director Artistic Director Sandy Shinner. “This is a season of love, moral choices, humor and imagination. It also marks a joyful reunion with MacArthur award-winner, playwright Sarah Ruhl. In our winter slot, Lonergan's modern classic Lobby Hero will give audiences good reason to share some communal laughter and a great night out. For our season finale, SGT will be the first to introduce Chicago to Brendan Pelsue's new adaptation of A Tale of Two Cities, which should be electrifying in our intimate space. SGT enthusiastically supports director Polly Noonan, ensemble director Nate Santana, and Jeff Award-winner Mikael Burke who take the helm of all three plays that speak passionately and with humor to the moment we are living in.”

All three productions in Shattered Globe's 2023-24 season will be presented at the company's resident home, Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

Season Traveler Memberships range from $55 to $115, include all three shows, and are on sale now at sgtheatre.org/memberships. Single tickets are $15-$52, with discounted early bird tickets now on sale at sgtheatre.org, by calling the Theater Wit box office, (773) 975-8150, or purchasing in person at Theater Wit. For discounted group discounts, email groupsales@shatteredglobe.org or call (773) 770-0333.

